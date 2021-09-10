Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 11.90% from last week’s 126,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo. This is up from last week’s #129 ranking. This week’s Impact ranked #135 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #139 viewership ranking.

Last night’s Impact was tied with several other episodes to be the second lowest rating show in the 18-49 key demographic, outside of a few episodes that drew a 0.02 rating. Viewership was down 11.90% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

FOX News’ coverage of President Biden’s COVID-19 mandates topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.318 million viewers from 5pm until 5:30pm. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.688 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl, Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams, Chris Bey vs. David Finlay, Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz, plus Moose vs. Eddie Edwards, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.