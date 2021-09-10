Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about the Lucha Brothers possibly being the best team in wrestling today

“The reason why I say The Lucha Brothers may be the best tag-team is because wherever these guys go, if you let them, they’ll get over. Anywhere these guys go, if you let them do their thing, they will get over with the fans and they can bring a whole lot of money to your company just because people will want to support them and see them. They might be the best tag-team in the world right now.”

