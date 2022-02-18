Thursday’s taped No Surrender go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 109,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.83% from last week’s 117,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 41,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 10.81% from the 37,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #131 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #145 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #138 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #143 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-lowest audience of the year, and the lowest since January 6, but in line with what the show has been doing as of late. The episode tied with others for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 6.83% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 44.7% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA game between the 76ers and the Bucks on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.537 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.476 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

The Winter Olympics coverage on NBC at 8:30pm topped the night on network TV in the key 18-49 demographic with a 1.38 rating. The 8:30pm Olympics airing on NBC also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 8.518 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for No Surrender, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Chelsea Green and Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw, Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian, plus The Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design in the six-man main event.

The NJPW re-run episode that aired on AXS after Impact went off the air drew 76,000 viewers for a 0.02 key demo rating. This is up 24.59% from last week’s 61,000 viewers and 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 23,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8% from the 25,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 rating drew.

This was the second-best NJPW episode since the return to AXS on January 20. The first NJPW classic episode on AXS drew 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating and 37,000 18-49 viewers, while the second episode drew 66,000 viewers with a 0.01 key demo rating and 15,000 18-49 viewers, and the third episode drew 60,000 viewers with a 0.02 key demo rating and 20,000 18-49 viewers. New NJPW episodes will begin airing March 3.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

