Sami Callihan reportedly suffered a broken ankle at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings and is expected to be out of action until next year.

There’s no word on how the injury occurred, but Callihan is reportedly undergoing surgery, or already has had the operation, according to F4Wonline.com. He is expected to be out of action until the spring of 2022.

Callihan worked the pre-taped Victory Road special on Saturday night, teaming with Eddie Edwards for a loss to Moose and W. Morrissey. Callihan and Edwards did not work Friday’s Impact tapings, and we’re still waiting for an update on what happened to him at Saturday’s tapings.

Callihan has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.