– Impact Wrestling has announced that its next pay-per-view, Rebellion, will take place on April 24th.

– At Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, referee Brian Hebner made his promotional return.

Pwinsider.com reports the company wanted to bring Hebner back last year but he was still under contract to the NWA. His deal expired on 1/1.