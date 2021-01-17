After weeks of build-up, Kenny Omega can now say that he worked a match in Impact Wrestling.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed up with the Good Brothers to take on Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann Moose, and Chris Sabin in a six-man tag team match at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.

The match was a wild chaotic bout that featured Omega, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows going over Swann, Shelly, and Sabin.

Impact set up this match last month in an angle TV that saw Anderson attack Swann. The Motor City Machine Guns made the save for Swann and eventually Gallows ran out to help Anderson. Omega came out to attack Swann before announcing the six-man tag team match.