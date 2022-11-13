BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for the Impact Wrestling Over Drive special that takes place on November 18, 2022:

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match: Death Dollz (c) -200 vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. +150

IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander © -600 vs. Frankie Kazarian +350

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: Major Players -400 vs. Heath & Rhyno © +250

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Black Taurus vs. -300 vs. Trey Miguel +200

Mickie James -1000 vs. Taylor Wilde +500

Tables Match: Bully Ray -400 vs. Moose +250