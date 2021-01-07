As seen below, Impact Wrestling has released fan footage of the main event angle from Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The clip shows Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers rushing the ring to help AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The angle ended with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks reuniting The Bullet Club with Omega and The Good Brothers. This came after Omega retained over Rey Fenix in the main event. Several AEW wrestlers were taken out during the angle, including Jon Moxley and The Varsity Blondes.

As noted, next Tuesday’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact will see Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson with the others banned from ringside. The New Year’s Smash Night 2 edition of Dynamite the next night will see The Bucks and Omega face three opponents to be announced in six-man action. The Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16 will then feature Omega and The Good Brothers take on Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

