First Match: Piper Niven vs. Jinny In A Number One Contender’s Match For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Niven is throwing haymakers at Jinny. Niven with clubbing blows to Jinny’s back. Jinny with forearm shivers. Jinny drives her knee into the midsection of Niven. Niven rocks Jinny with a forearm smash. Niven slaps Jinny in the chest. Niven repeatedly stomps on Jinny’s chest. Jinny side steps Niven into the turnbuckles. Jinny with forearm shivers. Niven shoves Jinny. Niven kicks out the legs of Jinny. Niven with The Senton Splash. Jinny regroups on the outside. Niven punches Jinny in the back. Niven blocks a boot from Jinny. Niven stomps on the left hamstring of Jinny. Niven throws Jinny into the ringside barricade. Niven resets the referee’s ten count. Jinny continues to throw forearms at Niven. Niven grabs the left leg of Jinny. Jinny drives Niven shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jinny kicks Niven in the face. Jinny sends Niven face first into the ring post. Niven gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Jinny transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Jinny talks smack to Niven. Jinny kicks Niven in the ribs. Jinny applies a wrist lock. Jinny with a knee lift. Jinny drops Niven with a forearm smash for a two count. Jinny applies The Octopus Stretch. Jinny with forearm shivers. Jinny with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jinny hammers down on the back of Niven’s neck. Jinny goes back to The Octopus Stretch. Niven hits The Death Valley Driver. Joseph Conners appears on the stage. Jinny with a knee lift. Jinny with two running clotheslines. Niven ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Niven with The Back Body Drop. Niven with two double sledges. Niven follows that with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Jinny retreats to the outside. Conners shoves Jinny out of harms way. Niven wipes out Conners with a Flying Cannonball Strike. Jinny drives Niven back first into the ring apron. Jinny rolls Niven back into the ring. Niven catches Jinny in mid-air. Conners trips Niven from the outside. Jinny rolls Niven over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jinny via Pinfall

Second Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Saxon Huxley

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Mastiff. Huxley punches Mastiff in the back. Huxley with a forearm smash. Huxley is mauling Mastiff in the corner. Mastiff headbutts the midsection of Huxley. Mastiff with forearm shivers. Huxley decks Mastiff with a back elbow smash. Mastiff and Huxley are trading back and forth shots. Mastiff whips Huxley across the ring. Mastiff with a knee lift. Mastiff with a Senton Splash for a one count. Mastiff punches Huxley in the back. Huxley tugs on Mastiff’s beard. Huxley backs Mastiff into the ropes. Huxley with a Lou Thez Press.

Huxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Huxley with a leaping elbow drop. Huxley with Three Running Boots. Huxley follows that with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Huxley stomps on Mastiff’s back. Huxley with clubbing blows to Mastiff’s chest. Huxley applies an arm-bar. Huxley grabs the left ear of Mastiff. Huxley with two shoulder blocks. Huxley applies an arm-bar. Huxley transitions into a side wrist lock. Mastiff with a Back Body Drop. Mastiff with a chop/forearm combination. Mastiff whips Huxley across the ring. Mastiff clotheslines Huxley. Mastiff hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Mastiff applies a waist lock. Huxley with a back elbow smash. Mastiff clotheslines Huxley. Mastiff connects with The Running Cannonball Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dave Mastiff via Pinfall

Third Match: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Ben Carter For The WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin backs Carter into the ropes. Devlin with a waist lock takedown. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter drop steps into a side headlock. Carter with a side headlock takeover. Devlin sends Carter to the corner. Carter showcases his speed and agility. Carter crawls under Devlin. Carter sends Devlin into the ropes. Carter leapfrogs over Devlin. Carter drops down on the canvas. Carter dropkicks Devlin to the floor. Devlin with The Uranage Slam. Devlin with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Devlin with a Leg Drop. Devlin punches Carter in the back. Devlin bodyslams Carter. Devlin talks smack to Carter. Devlin stands on Carter’s hair. The referee admonishes Devlin.

Devlin with forearm shot across the back of Carter. Devlin stands on Carter’s face. Devlin abuses the referee’s five count. Carter rolls Devlin over for a two count. Carter blocks a boot from Devlin. Carter with a knife edge chop. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Devlin sends Carter chest first into the canvas. Devlin with a knee drop for a two count. Devlin delivers a gut punch. Carter decks Devlin with a back elbow smash. Devlin blocks a boot from Carter. Carter with a forearm smash. Carter slams Devlin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Carter with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Devlin puts Carter on the top turnbuckle. Devlin sends Carter crashing to the outside. Devlin throws Carter into the steel ring steps. Devlin rolls Carter back into the ring.

Devlin drills Carter with The BrainBuster for a two count. Devlin uppercuts Carter. Devlin whips Carter across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Both men are knocked down after a double crossbody block. Carter with forearm shivers. Devlin dodges The Spin Kick. Devlin scores a right jab. Devlin whips Carter across the ring. Devlin slides out of the ring. Carter with The MoonSault Elbow Drop on the floor. Carter rolls Devlin back into the ring. Carter hits The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Carter goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Devlin ducks out of the way. Devlin with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Devlin kicks Carter in the back. Devlin goes for The Devil Inside, but Carter counters with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Devlin with a double leg takedown. Devlin applies The Irish Cloverleaf. Carter refuses to quit. Devlin with Kawada Kicks. Devlin connects with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

