IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/12/23

Charles Dodge Center

Pembroke Pines, Florida

First Match: Brian Myers w/Matt Cardona vs. HEATH w/Rhino

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Heath backs Myers into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Heath applies a hammerlock. Myers with a drop toe hold. Myers slaps Heath in the back of the head. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Heath whips Myers across the ring. Myers drops Heath with a shoulder tackle. Heath drops down on the canvas. Heath with two flying forearm smashes. Heath with a Corner Spear. Heath transitions into a corner mount. Myers falls into the canvas. Myers regroups on the outside. Rhino ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Heath begs Cardona to hit him. The referee has ejected Rhino and Cardona from the ringside area. Heath slams Myers head on the ring apron. Heath with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Heath rolls Myers back into the ring.

Heath with a straight right hand. Myers hyperextends the left shoulder of Heath. Myers with a running forearm smash. Myers tosses Heath back inside the ring. Myers poses for the crowd. Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Myers stomps on Heath’s chest. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Myers sweeps out the legs of Heath. Myers thrust kicks the ribs of Heath. Myers uses the bottom rope to choke Heath. Myers with the elbow drop for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Heath drops Myers with a Leg Lariat. Heath is delivering his combination offense. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath with a Rising Knee Strike.

Heath sends Myers chest first into the canvas. Heath ducks a clothesline from Myers. Heath with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Myers avoids The Wake Up Call. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Heath. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers hits The Implant DDT for a two count. Myers goes for The Roster Cut, but Heath counters with a knee lift. Myers ducks a clothesline from Heath. Myers Spears Heath for a two count. Heath Powerslams Myers off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Myers and Heath are trading back and forth shots. Heath drives Myers back first into the turnbuckles. Heath with a shoulder block. Heath puts Myers on the top turnbuckle. Heath with three haymakers. Myers blocks The SuperPlex. Myers with a thumb to the eye. Myers with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Heath with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Myers argues with the referee. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory.

Winner: HEATH via Pinfall

Second Match: Rosemary w/Jessica Havok vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw and Jai Vidal

Rosemary with forearm shivers. Evans shoves Rosemary into the canvas. Rosemary continues to pepper Evans with forearms. Rosemary backs Evans into the turnbuckles. Rosemary starts biting Evans forehead. Rosemary is mauling Evans in the corner. Rosemary with a Judo Throw. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary applies the greco roman throat hold. Rosemary slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Evans punches Rosemary in the back. Evans with forearm shivers. Evans with two corner clotheslines. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Evans. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Evans regroups on the outside. Rosemary with a Flying Crossbody Block.

Rosemary has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary repeatedly stomps on Evans chest. Rosemary is going to the well with these forearm shivers in the corner. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Evans goes for a corner clothesline, but Rosemary counters with a knee lift. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary stares at Steelz. Evans drops Rosemary with The Big Boot. Evans is raining down haymakers. Evans slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans with a shoulder block. Evans with a forearm smash. Shaw attacks Rosemary behind the referee’s back. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans levels Rosemary with The Body Avalanche. Evans with The Butterfly Suplex.

Evans stomps on Rosemary’s ribs. Evans is picking Rosemary apart. Evans applies a rear chin lock. Rosemary with elbows into the midsection of Evans. Evans kicks Rosemary in the gut. Rosemary fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rosemary drops Evans with The Reverse DDT. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary with The SlingBlade. Rosemary drives Evans face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary with a forearm smash. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Evans blocks The Butterfly Suplex. Evans with two forearm smashes. Evans whips Rosemary across the ring. Evans with The SpineBuster. Evans with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Evans. Rosemary Spears Evans. The referee gets distracted by Vidal. Havok wipes out Vidal. The referee turns his attention to Shaw who’s standing on the apron. Rosemary blocks The Full Nelson Slam. Rosemary blasts Shaw off the apron. Evans connects with The Full Nelson Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Savannah Evans via Pinfall

Third Match: Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Greene with an arm-drag takeover. Bailey answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Bailey applies a hammerlock. Greene backs Bailey into the turnbuckles. Greene kicks Bailey in the chest. Greene with a knife edge chop. Greene talks smack to Bailey. Short-Arm Reversal by Bailey. Forearm Exchange. Bailey whips Greene across the ring. Greene ducks under two clotheslines from Bailey. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder blocks. Bailey follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey chops Greene. Greene whips Bailey into the steel ring steps. Greene lands The Suicide Dive. Greene with a Twisting Crossbody Block for a two count. Greene applies a wrist lock. Greene with a chop/forearm combination. Greene kicks Bailey in the gut. Greene with a Modified Driver for a two count. Greene applies the single leg crab. Bailey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Greene goes for a Dominator, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Bailey with a Missile Dropkick. Bailey follows that with a Spinning Back Kick.

Bailey with an Axe Kick to the back of Greene. Bailey kicks Greene in the chest. Bailey with a Standing Corkscrew Shooting Star Press for a two count. Greene avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Greene drives Bailey face first into the canvas. Bailey kicks Greene in the face. Greene sends Bailey head first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Greene goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Bailey with another chop. Bailey dives over Greene. Greene with a Spinning SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Bailey rolls Greene over for a two count. Greene SuperKicks Bailey. Bailey denies The Tornado Unprettier. Bailey blasts Greene with The PK. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Greene blocks The Windmill Kick. Greene with a knee lift. Bailey answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey SuperKicks Greene. Bailey delivers The Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards, Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry and Rich Swann In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Eddie Edwards and Jonathan Gresham will start things off. Edwards tags out to Maclin. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. Maclin grabs a side headlock. Gresham whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin drops Gresham with a shoulder tackle. Gresham kicks the left knee of Maclin. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Gresham. Gresham dives over Maclin. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Gresham dropkicks the left knee of Maclin. Gresham tags in Hendry. Hendry HeadButts Maclin. Hendry applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Hendry with two shoulder tackles. Hendry side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Hendry bodyslams Maclin. Hendry with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Hendry slams Maclin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hendry tags in Swann. Swann is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Maclin kicks Swann in the gut. Maclin tags in Edwards. Swann with two arm-drags. Swann ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Swann dropkicks Edwards. Gresham tags himself in. Gresham applies wrist lock. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards slams Gresham’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards tags in Maclin. Maclin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gresham lands back on his feet.

Gresham applies The Octopus Stretch. That leads us to a pier six brawl in the center of the ring. Moose with a Pump Kick to Swann. Gresham with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Moose. Maclin rocks Gresham with a forearm smash. Hendry answers with a Pump Kick. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Swann drops Edwards with a Windmill Kick. Swann with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Maclin with a single leg dropkick. Team Moose has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Maclin unloads two knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Maclin tags in Edwards. Edwards with a knee drop. Edwards wraps his wrist tape around Swann’s neck. Edwards tags in Moose. Moose tugs on Swann’s dreadlocks. Moose whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Moose is choking Swann with his boot. Moose applies a front face lock. Moose tags in Edwards. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards sends Swann chest first into the turnbuckles. Edwards knocks Gresham off the apron. Moose pulls Swann out of the ring. Moose drives Swann face first into the steel ring post. Moose rolls Swann back into the ring. Moose blasts Hendry off the apron. Edwards with a gut punch. Edwards HeadButts Swann. Edwards tags in Maclin. Maclin is choking Swann with his knee. Team Moose is mauling Swann in the corner. Maclin with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Swann decks Maclin with a JawBreaker. Maclin tags in Edwards. Edwards stops Swann in his tracks. Edwards with three knee drops for a two count. Edwards tags in Moose. Moose kicks Swann in the gut. Moose tags in Maclin. Maclin whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Swann kicks Maclin in the face. Swann is displaying his fighting spirit. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Maclin tags in Edwards. Edwards dives at Swann’s legs. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Gresham. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Gresham dropkicks Moose off the apron. Gresham punches Maclin. Gresham with two boots. Gresham with a Double ShotGun Dropkick. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Gresham. Maclin kicks Gresham in the face. Gresham with a back elbow smash. Gresham leapfrogs over Maclin. Gresham avoids the double clothesline. Gresham with a SpringBoard Quebrada. Gresham bumps into Moose. Assisted Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards tags in Moose.

Moose chops Gresham. Moose whips Gresham chest first into the top turnbuckle pad. Moose fish hooks Gresham. Moose shoves Hendry. Moose applies a front face lock. Maclin tags himself in. Maclin kicks Greaham in the gut. Maclin kicks Gresham in the chest. Gresham is desperately trying to escape their corner. Gresham tags in Hendry. Hendry clotheslines Maclin. Hendry scores the elbow knockdown. Hendry with another clothesline. Hendry whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Hendry. Hendry catches Maclin in mid-air. Hendry sends Maclin chest first into the canvas. Hendry ducks a clothesline from Moose. Moose fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hendry sends Moose crashing to the outside. Hendry with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Swann delivers his combination offense. Hendry with a Running Lariat. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Maclin gets Hendry tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin goes for The Corner Spear, but Swann counters with a SuperKick. Edwards with a Running Lariat. Gresham with a Roll Through Cutter. Maclin drops Gresham with The Big Boot. Moose tags himself in. Hendry ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Hendry with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, we get a tease of PCO as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Eddie Edwards, Moose and Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Match Card

– Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

– Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Bullet Club vs. The Major Players vs. HEATH & Rhino In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James In A Title vs. Career Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray In A Full Metal Mayhem Match For The IMPACT World Championship

