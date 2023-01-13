IMPACT Wrestling star Taylor Wilde recently spoke with the Canadian Press to hype up the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where Wilde competes against Deonna Purrazzo, Masha Slamovich, and Killer Kelly in a Fatal-Four way to determine the new #1 contender for the Knockouts Championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she’s introduced her real life into her latest character change:

I’ll be 37 at the end of this month. I’ve been a full-time firefighter for nine years. I’ve collected a few divorces. I’ve had a child, so I know who I am now I get to bring that to this larger-than-life audience and stage and platform. That’s what makes a successful wrestler: being you turned up to 11.

Explains her loyalty to the Knockouts division