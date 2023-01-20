IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/19/23

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

First Match: Mickie James, Jordynne Grace and Frankie Kazarian vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Bully Ray In A 6-Person Tag Team Match

Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz will start things off. Steelz side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Steelz with a flurry of right jabs. Steelz uppercuts Grace. Steelz slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz unloads two knife edge chops Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Steelz. Grace bodyslams Steelz. Steelz tags in Evans. Grace ducks a clothesline from Evans. Grace with forearm shivers. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Evans catches Grace in mid-air. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grace bodyslams Evans. Grace talks smack to Bully. Evans attacks Grace from behind. Evans with forearm shivers. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Forearm Exchange. Evans punches Grace in the back. Evans applies the full nelson lock. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace tags in Mickie. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Evans. Mickie with a chop/forearm combination. Mickie kicks Evans in the gut. Mickie with two palm strikes. Mickie slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mickie with Two Mid-Kicks. Mickie is choking Evans with her boot.

Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Evans stomps on Mickie’s chest. Evans is choking Mickie with her boot. Mickie with another palm strike. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie follows that with a Pump Kick. Evans clotheslines Mickie for a two count. Evans with two forearm smashes. Evans with a running shoulder block. Evans follows that with a Butterfly Suplex. Mickie kicks Evans in the face. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Mickie ducks under two clotheslines from Evans. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee gets distracted by Steelz. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Bully pulls Mickie down to the mat. Team Steelz has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steelz tags in Bully. Bully bodyslams Mickie. Bully talks smack to Mickie. Mickie slaps Bully in the face. Bully grabs Mickie from behind. Bully with another bodyslam. Bully tugs on Mickie’s hair. Bully tags in Evans. Evans kicks Mickie in the face. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans is choking Mickie with her boot. Evans tags in Steelz.

Steelz with clubbing blows to Mickie’s chest. Steelz applies The Camel Clutch. Mickie with heavy bodyshots. Mickie drives her knee into the midsection of Steelz. Mickie slaps Steelz in the face. Mickie with forearm shivers. Steelz reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Steelz responds with a Pump Kick for a two count. Steelz applies a front face lock. Evans tags herself in. Evans kicks Mickie in the gut. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans tags in Steelz. Double Irish Whip. Mickie holds onto the ropes. Mickie kicks Steelz in the face. Mickie dumps Evans out of the ring. Mickie side steps Steelz into the turnbuckles. Mickie tags in Grace. Grace clotheslines Steelz. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace with two back fists. Grace with a Corner Meteora. Grace follows that with a sliding back elbow smash. Grace with The Vader Bomb for a two count. Bully kicks Grace in the back. Bully fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bully chops Grace. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Steelz punches Kazarian in the back. Evans with a forearm smash. Bully heads to the backstage area. Meeting Of The Minds. Grace clotheslines Evans over the top rope. Mickie tags herself in. Mickie connects with The Flying Seated Senton to pickup the victory. After the match, Masha Slamovich walks down to the ring and hands Mickie a death warrant.

Winner: Mickie James, Jordynne Grace and Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo backs Amboise into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. Amboise answers with a headscissors neck lock. Purrazzo grapevines the legs of Amboise. Purrazzo slaps Amboise in the back. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Purrazzo grabs a side wrist lock. Amboise with two arm-drags. Amboise ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo blocks The Sunset Flip. Purrazzo with a Knee Drop. Purrazzo with a Seated Senton. Purrazzo applies The Romero Special. Purrazzo poses for the crowd. Purrazzo with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Amboise with heavy bodyshots. Amboise sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo decks Amboise with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo kicks Amboise in the face. Purrazzo with a BackBreaker for a two count. Purrazzo tugs on Amboise’s hair. Purrazzo with the irish whip. Amboise side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Amboise with a forearm smash. Amboise with a Roundhouse Kick. Amboise follows that with a Roll Through BlockBuster for a two count. Purrrazzo blocks The Uranage Slam. Purrazzo nails Amboise with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo PowerBombs Amboise. Purrazzo connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Third Match: Killer Kelly vs. Taylor Wilde

Kelly with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kelly goes for a Leg Drop, but Wilde ducks out of the way. Kelly smiles at Wilde. Test Of Strength. Wilde with two arm-drags. Wilde applies an arm-bar. Hammerlock Exchange. Wilde with a back elbow smash. Kelly reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Kelly with a forearm smash. Wilde reverses out of the irish whip from Kelly. Wilde with a running forearm smash. Kitchen Sink Exchange. Wilde with a Vertical Suplex. Wilde applies The Guillotine Choke. Kelly drives Wilde back first into the turnbuckles. Kelly nails Wilde with The Pump Kick for a two count. Kelly transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wilde runs Kelly into the turnbuckles. Wilde slaps Kelly in the chest. Kelly launches Wilde over the top rope.

Kelly rocks Wilde with a forearm smash. Kelly with clubbing blows to Wilde’s back. Wilde headbutts the midsection of Kelly. Wilde with forearm shivers. Wilde with an arm-drag escape. Wilde clotheslines Kelly. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde with The CodeBreaker. Wilde dropkicks Kelly for a two count. Kelly sends Wilde to the ring apron. Wilde with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Wilde with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Wilde with forearm shivers. Kelly drives her knee into the midsection of Wilde. Kelly with Three HeadButts. Kelly with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Kelly follows that with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Wilde hits The Wilde Ride for a two count. Kelly fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollup Exchange. Kelly makes Wilde tap out to The Killer Clutch.

Winner: Killer Kelly via Submission

Fourth Match: Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Dango. Maclin slams Dango’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin whips Dango across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Dango reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Maclin goes for a Sunset Flip, but Dango counters with a downward punch. Dango with a Leg Drop. Dango with a Hammerlock Suplex for a one count. Dango unloads a series of knife edge chops. Dango sends Maclin into the ropes. Maclin with a knee smash. Maclin clotheslines Dango for a two count. Maclin with a Vertical Suplex.

Maclin puts his knee on the back of Dango’s neck. Maclin with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Dango with elbows into the midsection of Maclin. Maclin with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin stomps on Dango’s chest. Maclin with a Knee Drop. Maclin talks smack to Dango. Maclin goes back to the rear chin lock. Dango with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dango is lighting up Maclin’s chest. Dango sends Maclin to the corner. Dango with two running uppercuts. Dango with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Dango starts shaking his hips. Dango hits The Dirt Bag Shuffle for a two count. Dango with The Falcon Arrow. Dango with a flying double axe handle strike to the outside. Maclin blocks The Tornado DDT. Maclin launches Dango back into the ring. Maclin gets Dango tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with a Corner Spear. Maclin connects with The KIA to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King In A Pit Fight Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. King with a double leg takedown. Bailey avoids the ground and pound attack. Bailey with two hamstring kicks. King applies a Guillotine Choke. King transitions into a key lock. Bailey grapples around King. King grabs the left leg of Bailey. Kick Boxing Exchange. Bailey with an arm-drag takeover. King regroups on the outside. Bodyshot Exchange. King with another double leg takedown. King kicks Bailey out of the ring. King poses for the crowd. King kicks Bailey in the face. King punches Bailey in the back. King whips Bailey into the steel ring steps. King mocks Bailey. Bailey blocks The Triangle Choke. Shoulder Kick Exchange. Bailey blocks a boot from King. Bailey with a palm strike. King with a drop toe hold onto the ramp way. King with a Running Knee Strike. Bailey is busted open. King with clubbing crossfaces. King has complete control of this fight during the commercial break. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. King with a T-Bone Suplex. King kicks Bailey in the ribs. King with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. King with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bailey blocks The Scorpion Kick. Bailey teep kicks King out of the ring.

Bailey delivers his combination offense. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Bailey cartwheels around King. Bailey applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. King PowerBombs Bailey. Bailey applies The Triangle Choke. Bailey with two shoulder kicks. King answers with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip to the outside. King with The BlockBuster on the floor. King grabs a steel chair. King kicks Bailey in the chest. Bailey with three sumo strikes. Bailey inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. King with a single leg takedown. King applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Bailey reverses the pressure. Both guys spill to the floor. Bailey kicks King in the face. Bailey walks up the ramp way. Bailey with a running single leg dropkick. Bailey lands The Tornillo off the top of the ring post. Bailey goes for The Ultimo Weapon, but King counters with a knee lift. King hits The SpineBuster on the apron. King with a Windmill Kick. King applies a Heel Hook. Bailey uses the chair to create separation. Bailey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bailey applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey is raining down forearm shivers. Bailey stomps a chair into King’s face and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Knockout

