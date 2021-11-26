IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/25/21

The Wrestle House

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Chris Sabin vs. Kaleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Konley with the irish whip. Sabin dives over Konley. Sabin slides under Konley. Sabin with a series of deep arm-drags. Konley starts getting dizzy. Konley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Konley counters with the greco roman eye poke.

Sabin with an inside cradle for a two count. Konley ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Standing Switch Exchange. Konley brings Sabin down to the mat. Konley applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Konley takes a selfie. Sabin rolls Konley over for a two count. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Second Match: Downtown Daddy Brown vs. Johnny Swinger

Brown talks smack to Swinger after the bell rings. Swinger is playing mind games with Brown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swinger backs Brown into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Brown blocks a punch from Swinger. Brown is throwing haymakers at Swinger. Brown with a knife edge chop. Brown gets Swinger tied up in the ropes. Brown tees off on Swinger. Brown backs Swinger into the turnbuckles. Swinger delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Swinger slams Brown’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Swinger kicks Brown in the gut. Swinger goes for a flying axe handle strike, but Brown counters with two gut punches. Brown repeatedly slams Swinger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Brown applies The Sleeper Hold. Swinger shoves Brown into the referee. Swinger attacks Brown with the cane. Swinger goes into the lateral press for a two count. Swinger starts digging into his fanny pack. Brown rocks Swinger with a forearm smash. Brown connects with The Running Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Downtown Daddy Brown via Pinfall

Third Match: Eddie Edwards, Kaleb Konley, Hernandez, Alisha and Madison Rayne vs. Chris Sabin & The Decay In A 10 Person Intergender Tag Team Match

Rosemary and Alisha will start things off. Rosemary tugs on Alisha’s hair. Rosemary with a Concrete Sledge. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary applies a hammerlock. Rosemary tags in Havok. Double Lariat. Alisha tags in Rayne. Rayne talks smack to Havok. Havok screams at Rayne. Rayne with a forearm smash. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Rayne. Havok drops Rayne with a Body Block.

Havok tags in Steve. Rayne fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rayne sends Steve to the corner. Rayne tags in Edwards. Steve with three uppercuts. Steve applies a wrist lock. Steve tags in Sabin. Sabin does a zombie walk around the ring. Sabin with a Vertical Suplex. Taurus and Konley are tagged in. Taurus with a shoulder tackle. Taurus scores the elbow knockdown. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus with The Arm-Breaker. Taurus tags in Rosemary. Konley avoids the double team attack. Konley tags in Alisha. Alisha denies The Red Wedding. Suplex Of Doom. All hell starts breaking loose. Rosemary connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin & The Decay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Johnny Swinger vs. Lawrence D

Toe Kick Exchange. Lawrence backs Swinger into the turnbuckles. Swinger is throwing haymakers at Lawrence. Swinger rakes the eyes of Lawrence. Lawrence nails Swinger with a throat thrust. Lawrence with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Lawrence drags Swinger to the corner. Lawrence goes for The Flying Splash, but Swinger gets his foot up in the air. Swinger ducks under two clotheslines from Lawrence.

Swinger unloads a flurry of left jabs. Swinger rocks Lawrence with a forearm smash. Swinger shoves the referee away. Lawrence blinds Swinger with cologne spray. Lawrence with a massive haymaker for a two count. The referee removes the cologne spray. Swinger throws powder into Lawrence’s face. Swinger connects with The Swinging NeckBreaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Swinger proposes to Swingerella #2. Swinger is officially engaged.

Winner: Johnny Swinger via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Black Taurus w/The Decay vs. Hernandez

Taurus attacks Hernandez before the bell rings. Taurus repeatedly stomps on Hernandez’s back. Taurus DDT’s the right knee of Hernandez. Taurus uses the middle rope as a weapon. Taurus kicks the left shoulder of Hernandez. Taurus with a straight right hand. Hernandez reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Hernandez with a corner clothesline. Hernandez whips Taurus across the ring. Hernandez goes for a PowerBomb, but Taurus lands back on his feet. Hernandez delivers the low blow.

Hernandez with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Hernandez clotheslines Taurus. Hernandez with a double handed chop. Hernandez sends Taurus to the corner. Hernandez with The Stinger Splash. Hernandez with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Taurus denies The Border Toss. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hernandez answers with The Big Boot. Hernandez kicks Taurus in the gut. Hernandez goes for The Border Toss, but Taurus lands back on his feet. Taurus rolls under a clothesline from Hernandez. Hernandez gets distracted by The Decay. Taurus delivers a chop block. Taurus connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

