IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/4/21

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve vs. Rohit Raju w/Raj Singh In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Kid side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Raju ducks a clothesline from Kid. Forearm Exchange. Stereo Clotheslines from Maclin and Taurus. Double Clothesline. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin leapfrogs over Taurus. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin clears the ring. Maclin whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus slips over Maclin’s back. Maclin sends Taurus into the ropes. Taurus drops Maclin with The SlingBlade. Raju with The Pump Kick. Raju lands The Suicide Dive. Kid with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Misfired Clotheslines. Taurus with The Tornillo through the ropes. Kid delivers The Laredo Fly. Kid rolls Raju back into the ring. Singh trips Kid from the outside. Kid kicks Singh in the face. Raju kicks the right knee of Kid. Raju with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju sends Kid to the corner. Kid with a big palm strike. Kid side steps Raju into the turnbuckles.

Kid with a flying forearm smash. Raju fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Maclin pulls Raju off of Kid. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Taurus avoids the double clothesline. Taurus with a Corkscrew Body Press off the top turnbuckle. Taurus uppercuts Maclin. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus whips Maclin across the ring. Taurus with The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Kid with a Slingshot Senton. Kid slaps Taurus in the face. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover.

Kid with a Flying Hurricanrana on the floor. Kid rolls Taurus back into the ring. Kid with The Flying Splash for a two count. Maclin with a forearm smash. Maclin dumps Raju out of the ring. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Maclin. Kid ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Kid. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Raju hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Raju goes for The Sitout FaceBuster, but Kid lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Raju with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Raju knocks Maclin off the apron. Kid connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Kid has a standoff with Trey Miguel. Maclin attacks Miguel and Kid from behind. Miguel denies Mayhem For All. Miguel and Kid gangs up on Maclin. Double Irish Whip. Miguel and Kid dropkicks Maclin to the floor.

Winner: Laredo Kid via Pinfall

– Johnny Swinger is trying to raise funds for a brand new casino.

– The Inspiration have recruited Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren to take out The Decay.

Second Match: Eric Young w/Violent By Design vs. Jai Vidal

Young with a running clothesline. Young whips Vidal across the ring. Young scores the elbow knockdown. Young stomps on Vidal’s face. Young is choking Vidal with his boot. Young with a straight right hand. Young PowerBombs Vidal. Young connects with The Jumping PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay

Karl Anderson and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson with a shoulder block. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Finlay with the arm-ringer. Finlay maintains wrist control. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson kicks the left shoulder of Anderson. Anderson with a toe kick. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Juice Jabs. Robinson knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Anderson rakes the eyes of Robinson. Anderson dumps Robinson out of the ring. Gallows drops Robinson with The Big Boot.

Good Brothers has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gallows is putting the boots to Robinson. Gallows launches Robinson to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Robinson. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows levels Robinson with The Body Avalanche for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows pulls Robinson down to the mat. Gallows goes back to the rear chin lock. Robinson decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Robinson avoids The Elbow Drop. Anderson and Finlay are tagged in.

Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over Anderson. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Finlay with a Spinning Uppercut. Finlay knocks Gallows off the apron. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay with a running uppercut. Finlay follows that with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Anderson denies The Doomsday Device. Anderson shoves Robinson into Finlay. Robinson decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Gallows responds with The Roundhouse Kick. Finlay with The Flying Crossbody Block. The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo) runs into the ring which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Phantasmo delivers a series of low blows. Bullet Club stands stall with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Madison Rayne w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mickie with a deep arm-drag. Mickie applies an arm-bar. Mickie transitions into a Full Nelson Lock. Rayne puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Rayne talks strategy with Konley. Mickie blocks a boot from Rayne. Mickie kicks Rayne in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count. Konley is trying to pull Rayne out of the ring. Mickie drags Rayne to the center of the ring. Rayne decks Mickie with a back elbow smash. Rayne with a forearm smash. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Konley shoves Mickie off the top turnbuckle behind the referee’s back. Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rayne uses the middle rope as a weapon. Rayne mocks Mickie. Rayne fish hooks Mickie. Rayne sends Mickie face first into the canvas.

Rayne applies The Bridging Butterfly Lock. Rayne punches Mickie in the back. Rayne applies The Full Nelson Lock. Mickie rolls Rayne over for a two count. Rayne rocks Mickie with a forearm smash. Rayne whips Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie side steps Rayne into the turnbuckles. Mickie with forearm shivers. Mickie with two clotheslines. Mickie follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie kicks Rayne in the chest. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Mickie drops Rayne with The NeckBreaker. The referee gets distracted by Konley. Rayne hits The Ripcord Cutter for a two count. Rayne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rayne kicks Mickie out of the ring. Mickie ducks a palm strike from Konley. Mickie throws Knoley into the steel ring steps. Mickie with a knee lift. Mickie connects with The Flying Seated Senton to pickup the victory. After the match, Mercedes Martinez walks down to the ring and challenges Mickie to a IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match at IMPACT Turning Point.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Mickie James via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Chris Sabin vs. Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin

Sabin sticks and moves after the bell rings. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Sabin with forearm shivers. Fulton drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Fulton whips Sabin across the ring. Fulton denies The Crucifix Bomb. Sabin with a high knee strike. Sabin side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Fulton catches Sabin in mid-air. Sabin hammers down on Fulton’s back. Sabin tugs on Fulton’s dreadlocks. Fulton goes for a Powerslam, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Sabin with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover that sends Fulton tumbling to the floor. Fulton denies The Suicide Dive. Fulton Chokeslams Sabin on the ring apron. Fulton has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Fulton stomps on Sabin’s chest. Fulton uses the middle rope as a weapon. Fulton repeatedly slams Sabin’s head against the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton applies The Sleeper Hold. Fulton with a Flying Crossbody Block. Fulton poses for the crowd. Sabin with three overhand chops. Fulton delivers The Snake Eyes. Sabin kicks Fulton in the face. Sabin with a low bridge that sends Fulton tumbling to the floor. Sabin with a Head Kick. Sabin with The PK. Sabin follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Sabin rolls Fulton back into the ring. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Fulton denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin is throwing haymakers at Fulton. Fulton reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Fulton drops Sabin with The Torture Rack FaceBuster for a two count. Fulton goes for The End Of Days, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Sabin dodges The Big Boot. Sabin with two haymakers. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin kicks Fulton in the chest. Sabin connects with The Tornado Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Moose, William Morrissey and Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Moose and Josh Alexander will start things off. Moose tells Alexander to bring it. Moose tags in Suzuki. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Suzuki transitions into a hammerlock. Alexander applies a side headlock. Alexander denies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Morrissey tags himself in. Morrissey punches Alexander in the back. Morrissey whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Alexander slides under Morrissey. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander grabs a side wrist lock. Alexander tags in Edwards. Edwards hammers down on the left shoulder of Alexander. Morrissey with a knee lift. Morrissey backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Morrissey tags in Moose. Second Forearm Exchange. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Moose whips Edwards into the turnbuckles. Edwards kicks Moose in the face. Edwards decks Morrissey with a back elbow smash. Edwards knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Edwards slams Morrissey’s head on the top rope. Edwards dumps Moose out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive.

Team Alexander has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cardona with forearm shivers. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Moose denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Moose sends Cardona into the ropes. Morrissey drives his knee into Cardona’s back. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona shoves Moose into Morrissey. Cardona with a leaping clothesline. Suzuki taunts Cardona. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Moose drops Cardona with The Pounce. Moose stomps on Cardona’s chest. Moose tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki transitions into The CrossFace. Suzuki stomps on Cardona’s back. Suzuki tags in Morrisey. Morrisey kicks Cardona in the face. Morrissey uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Morrisey slaps Cardona in the back. Morrissey tags in Moose. Moose kicks Cardona in the gut. Moose with clubbing blows to Cardona’s back. Moose whips Cardona into the turnbuckles. Cardona decks Moose with a JawBreaker. Moose drives Cardona back first into the turnbuckles. Moose tags in Morrissey. Morrissey with a toe kick. Morrissey with a straight right hand. Morrissey tags in Suzuki. Suzuki continues to stomp on Cardona’s chest. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki stands on the back of Cardona’s neck. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Moose tags himself in. Cardona with heavy bodyshots. Cardona with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Team Moose distracts the referee’s vision. Moose drags Cardona to the corner. Moose and Suzuki gangs up on Cardona. Moose tags in Morrissey. Morrissey is choking Cardona with his boot. Morrissey punches Cardona. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Cardona. Cardona can barely stand. Cardona with The CodeBreaker. Morrissey tags in Moose. Moose stops Cardona in his tracks. Cardona uses his feet to create separation. Cardona tags in Alexander.

Alexander blocks a boot from Moose. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Moose grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Alexander with Two Release German Suplex’s. Moose decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Moose tags in Morrissey. Alexander with a German Suplex. Alexander with The Rolling Senton to Morrissey. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Morrissey counters with a Back Body Drop. Alexander kicks Morrissey in the face. Alexander tags in Edwards. Edwards with Two Apron Enzuigiri’s. Alexander with a Snap German Suplex. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Edwards with a forearm smash. Alexander kicks Morrissey in the face. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Moose nails Cardona with The Pump Kick. Moose with a back elbow smash. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Moose. Alexander with The Ripcord Elbow. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Suzuki gets in the way. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver. Edwards sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Cardona lands The SomerSault Plancha. Edwards SuperKicks Suzuki. Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver #98, but Morrissey counters with The Big Boot. Morrissey plants Edwards with The Jackknife PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose, William Morrissey and Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

