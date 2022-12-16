IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/15/22

Charles Dodge Center

Pembroke Pines, Florida

First Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Delirious into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Edwards pats Delirious on the chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Delirious with a single leg takedown. Edwards goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Delirious holds onto the ropes. Edwards goes for a backslide cover, but Delirious lands back on his feet. Arm-Drag Exchange. Edwards drops Delirious with a knife edge chop. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards applies a side headlock. Delirious whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards drops Delirious with a shoulder tackle. Delirious drops down on the canvas. Delirious dropkicks Edwards. Edwards drives his knee into the midsection of Delirious. Edwards and Delirious trade visits to multiple turnbuckle pads. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Edwards applies a wrist lock. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Edwards kicks Delirious in the gut. Delirious with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Edwards applies a waist lock. Delirious decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Delirious ducks under two clotheslines from Edwards. Delirious runs around Edwards. Delirious with a leaping clothesline. Edwards denies The Cobra Stretch. Edwards kicks Delirious in the face. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Edwards SuperKicks Delirious. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Delirious delivers his combination offense. Edwards with a Lariat. Edwards hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Delirious applies The Cobra Stretch. Edwards rolls Delirious over to pickup the victory. After the match, Edwards shakes hands with Delirious. Edwards kicks Delirious in the gut. Edwards plants Delirious with The Die Hard Driver. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards lays out Yuya Uemura. Edwards is trying to remove Delirious mask. Jonathan Gresham walks into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Second Match: Bully Ray vs. John Skyler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bully with three bodyslams. Bully connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bully Ray via Pinfall

Third Match: The Major Players vs. The Decay

Trey Miguel attacks Crazzy Steve before the bell rings. Miguel sprays his logo all over Steve’s back. Taurus checks on Steve. Matt Cardona and Black Taurus will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus backs Cardona into the turnbuckles. Cardona shoves Taurus. Taurus uses the ropes as a shield. Cardona drop steps into a side headlock. Taurus whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona runs into Taurus. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Taurus HeadButts Cardona. Taurus with a running uppercut. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus with an Arm-Breaker. Myers tags himself in. Wrist Lock Exchange. Myers whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus slips over Myers back. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Taurus clotheslines Myers for a two count. Myers punches Taurus. Myers slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Myers sends Taurus to the corner. Taurus kicks Myers in the face. Taurus with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Taurus sends Cardona crashing to the outside. Taurus lands The SomerSault Plancha. Major Players regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Myers SuperKicks Taurus for a two count. Myers repeatedly drives his knee into Taurus back for a two count. Myers with a falling sledge for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Taurus with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Taurus. Myers with the irish whip. Taurus with a Flying Corkscrew Body Press. Steve and Cardona are tagged in. Steve ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Steve with three uppercuts. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve with a leaping clothesline. Steve with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Steve starts biting Cardona’s forehead. Steve knocks Myers off the ring apron. Steve kicks Cardona in the face. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve rolls Cardona over for a two count. Steve with a Basement Flatliner for a two count. Myers launches Taurus over the top rope. Taurus with a forearm smash. Myers kicks the middle into the nether regions of Taurus. Steve with two uppercuts. Steve starts biting Myers forehead. Cardona clotheslines the back of Steve’s neck. Major Players connects with their BlockBuster/Samoan Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Major Players via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Alan Angels w/The Design

Callihan with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Angels regroups on the outside. Big Kon stops Callihan in his tracks. Callihan with a forearm smash. Callihan sends Angels to the corner. Angels dives over Callihan. Angels with a running forearm smash. Angels with a corner clothesline. Callihan follows that with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Callihan blocks a boot from Angels. Callihan avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Callihan gets Angels trapped in the ring skirt. Callihan rakes the back of Angels. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Callihan stares down Cody Deaner. Callihan with a blistering chop. Callihan with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Angels denies The Cactus Driver #97. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kon continues to run interference. Angels clotheslines Callihan on the apron. Angels kicks Callihan in the chest.

Angels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Callihan tells Angels to bring it. Angels obliges with The PK. Angels dives over Callihan. Angels ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Angels with a Modified Bulldog. Angels applies The CrossFace. Callihan rocks Angels with a forearm smash. Callihan drills Angels with The BrainBuster for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Lariat Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Angels with a short-arm lariat. Callihan clotheslines Angels. Angels rakes the eyes of Callihan. Angels drops Callihan with The Discus Lariat. Angels lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Angels drags Callihan to the corner. Angels goes for another Frog Splash, but Callihan ducks out of the way. Callihan connects with The Cactus Driver #97 to pickup the victory. After the match, Big Kon attacks Callihan from behind. Kon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angels nails Callihan with The Spinning Heel Kick.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Joe Hendry & Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Joe Hendry and Zicky Dice will start things off. Dice shakes his hips. Hendry bodyslams Dice. Hendry sends Dice face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dice tags in Swinger. Hendry bodyslams Swinger. Hendry with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hendry pops back on his feet. Gujjar and Dice are tagged in. Moose yanks Hendry off the ring apron. Hendry ducks a clothesline from Moose. Hendry with a drop toe hold on the floor.

Hendry calls Moose unprofessional. Moose grabs a steel chair. Hendry tells Moose that they can talk out their issues in the back. Double Irish Whip. Gujjar with a double clothesline. Gujjar with a forearm/jab combination. Gujjar thrust kicks the midsection of Swinger. Gujjar unloads a flurry of strikes. Gujjar clotheslines Dice over the top rope. Gujjar with a Ripcord Knee Strike to Swinger. Gujjar connects with The Gargoyle Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry & Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

Sixth Match: HEATH & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

The Major Players are banned from ringside during this match. Rhino and Alex Shelley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhino outpowers Shelley. Rhino talks smack to Shelley. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley drop steps into a side headlock. Rhino walks Shelley into the turnbuckles. Rhino poses for the crowd. Test Of Strength. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley with three knife edge chops. Rhino drops Shelley with a shoulder tackle. Rhino applies a wrist lock. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath kicks Shelley in the gut. Heath applies a hammerlock. Shelley backs Heath into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley tags in Sabin. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin applies a side headlock. Heath tosses Sabin to the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Heath backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Sabin wants Heath to shake his hand. Sabin grabs a side headlock. Heath whips Sabin across the ring. Heath scores the elbow knockdown. Heath applies a side headlock. Heath with a straight right hand. Shelley tags himself in.

Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Running Bulldog Combination. Sabin scores a cheap shot on Rhino. Shelley with a SurfBoard Stretch. Sabin with a Running Bulldog. Shelley toys around with Heath. Shelley with a forearm smash. Shelley applies a hammerlock. Shelley with a Knee Drop. Shelley grabs a side wrist lock. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Wrist Lock. Double Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Sabin tags in Shelley. Double Dropkick into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Heath blocks The Slice Bread. Heath Powerslams Shelley. Heath wraps his legs around the right shoulder of Shelley. Heath and Rhino has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Shelley. Rhino unloads two knife edge chops. Shelley with a forearm smash. Rhino reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Rhino with a Mini GORE. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Rhino whips Shelley into the turnbuckles. Rhino tags in Heath.

Heath with a Knee Drop. Heath is raining down haymakers. Chop Exchange. Heath sends Shelley chest first into the turnbuckles for a two count. Heath tags in Rhino. Rhino with a gut punch. Rhino with a forearm smash. Rhino uses the middle rope as a weapon. Rhino with forearm shivers across the back of Shelley. Shelley decks Rhino with a back elbow smash. Rhino with a knee lift. Rhino tags in Heath. Rhino stands on Shelley’s face. Heath gets Shelley tied up in the tree of woe. Heath with a stomp/haymaker combination in the corner. Sabin unties Shelley from the tree of woe. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rhino knocks Sabin off the ring apron. Rhino applies The Bear Hug. Rhino with a gut punch. Rhino reapplies The Bear Hug.

Shelley is displaying his fighting spirit. Shelley dives over Rhino. Sabin and Heath are tagged in. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Heath. Sabin scores a right jab. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin kicks Rhino off the apron. Sabin blasts Rhino with The PK. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Heath kicks Sabin in the chest. Heath ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Sabin drops Heath with a DDT. Assisted Spinning DDT for a two count. Double SuperKick to Rhino. Apron Enzuigiri/Running Boot Combination. Heath shoves Sabin into Shelley. Rhino connects with The GORE behind the referee’s back. Heath goes into the lateral press for a two count. Heath tags in Rhino. Rhino goes for The GORE, but Sabin counters with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

