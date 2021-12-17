IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/16/21

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This weeks episode of IMPACT Wrestling is in memory of the late Jimmy Rave.

First Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju w/Raj Singh

Raju with a straight right hand. Raju immediately runs into the ropes. Alexander with clubbing blows to Raju’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Alexander. Raju kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander with a forearm smash. Raju drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Alexander backs Raju into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Hip Toss. Alexander with a Big Boot. Alexander whips Raju across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander punches Raju in the back. Raju fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Raju with a forearm smash. Alexander kicks Raju in the chest. Singh pulls Raju off the ring apron. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Raju. Alexander clotheslines Singh. Raju drives Alexander back first into the steel barricade. Raju sends Alexander ribs first into the apron. Raju punches Alexander in the back. Raju rolls Alexander back into the ring. Chop/Toe Kick Exchange. Raju delivers his combination offense. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Raju with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Raju follows that with a gut punch. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Raju with a forearm smash. Raju repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Raju poses for the crowd. Alexander scores the ankle pick. Raju denies The Ankle Lock. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju drops Alexander with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Raju continues to punch Alexander in the back. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Alexander gets distracted by Singh. Raju kicks out the legs of Alexander. Raju with The Draping Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju dumps Alexander ribs first on the top rope for a two count. Raju with a Mid-Kick. Raju toys around with Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Raju. Standing Switch Exchange. Raju goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Alexander holds onto the ropes. Alexander sends Raju into the ropes. Alexander with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander follows that with a Release German Suplex.

Alexander punches Raju in the back. Raju kicks Alexander in the face. Raju with a double leg takedown. Raju with a jackknife hold for a two count. Raju applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Raju hammers down on the ribs of Alexander. Raju rolls Alexander over for a one count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander blasts Singh off the apron. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander avoids the leg sweep. Alexander with a straight right hand. Raju side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike. Raju lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Alexander dodges The Running Knee. Alexander applies a waist lock. Raju hammers down on the right knee of Alexander. Alexander kicks Raju in the gut. Raju denies The C4 Spike. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Alexander answers with a forearm smash. Alexander blocks a boot from Raju. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander stomps on Raju’s chest. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with The Good Brothers & Violent By Design. Their recent alliance over the last couple of weeks is nothing more than a business deal.

– Moose wishes Chelsea Green luck in the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match. He applauds Green for not only being a great professional wrestler, but for being loyal to a mid-carder like Matt Cardona. Green says that Moose is too afraid to talk smack to Cardona. She can’t wait to see Moose sign his fate in tonight’s contract signing. Moose says that Cardona & Green’s marriage will be short-lived after Hard To Kill.

– The Learning Tree will be having an upcoming match with The Decay after Christmas.

– Deonna Purrazzo got into a backstage brawl with Mickie James.

– Masha Slamovich will be making her way to IMPACT Wrestling soon.

Second Match: Rich Swann & Willie Mack w/HEATH & Rhino vs. DOC Gallows & Joe Doering w/Karl Anderson and Violent By Design

Rich Swann and DOC Gallows will start things off. Swann rolls around the ring. Swann crawls under Gallows. Swann tags in Mack. Swann dropkicks the left knee of Gallows. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack kicks Gallows in the gut. Mack applies a wrist lock. Mack tags in Swann. Swann with a flying double axe handle strike. Swann and Mack works on the left wrist of Gallows. Gallows uppercuts Swann. Swann sends Gallows tumbling to the floor. Swann tags in Mack. Gallows regroups on the outside. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Swann and Mack has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Swann ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Swann kicks the left hamstring of Gallows. Swann delivers his combination offense. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows launches Swann over the top rope. Swann with a shoulder block. Swann gets distracted by Doering. Gallows with The Buzzsaw Kick. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows tags in Doering.

Gallows kicks Swann in the ribs. Doering rolls Swann back into the ring. Doering stomps on Swann’s back. Doering applies The Boston Crab. Doering tags in Gallows. Gallows sends Swann to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows talks smack to Swann. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Gallows HeadButts Swann. Gallows tags in Doering. Toe Kick Exchange. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Mack. Mack ducks a clothesline from Doering. Mack with a diving shoulder block. Mack unloads a flurry of left jabs. Mack with a straight right hand. Doering tags in Gallows. Mack ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Mack with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Party. Double Leg Sweep. Swann with a Flying Crossbody Block. Doering sends Swann crashing to the outside. Mack rocks Doering with a forearm smash. Gallows SuperKicks Mack. Gallows and Doering connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, a pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring to even the odds.

Winner: DOC Gallows & Joe Doering via Pinfall

Third Match: Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Skyler with a forearm smash. Skyler applies a waist lock. Miguel with an arm-drag takeover. Miguel sends Skyler into the ropes. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Miguel leapfrogs over Skyler. Miguel dropkicks Skyler to the floor. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel rolls Skyler back into the ring. Miguel is fired up. Skyler exits the ring. Skyler drops Miguel with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Skyler is raining down haymakers. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Miguel. Skyler uppercuts Miguel. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Skyler shoves Miguel. Skyler continues to headbutt the midsection of Miguel. Skyler talks smack to Miguel.

Skyler uppercuts Miguel. Skyler with a straight right hand. Skyler sends Miguel chest first into the turnbuckles. Miguel decks Skyler with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Skyler in the face. Miguel dives over Skyler. Skyler with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Skyler puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Skyler punches Miguel. Miguel denies The SuperPlex. Skyler denies The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Skyler transitions into a corner mount. Miguel drills Skyler with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel with The Tiger Feint Kick. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory. After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Miguel on the stage. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin nails Miguel with the X-Division Title.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Bey w/Hikuleo vs. Laredo Kid

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid backs Bey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Bey with a waist lock takedown. Bey flexes his muscles. Bey goes into the lateral press for a one count. Kid with a leg sweep for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid with an arm-drag takeover. Kid pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bey kicks Kid in the gut. Bey punches Kid in the back. Bey kicks Kid in the face. Bey whips Kid chest first into the turnbuckles. Bey talks smack to Kid. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kid slaps Bey in the chest. Kid side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Kid with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bey regroups on the outside. Kid dives off the ring apron. Hikuleo stops Kid in his tracks. Kid rocks Bey with a forearm smash. The referee tells Hikuleo to back off. Kid with an overhand chop. Bey answers with a modified tiger feint kick. Bey sends Kid face first into the steel ring post. Bey drives Kid back first into the ring apron. Bey rolls Kid back into the ring. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Bey toys around with Kid. Kid with heavy bodyshots. Kid with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Kid. Bey stomps on Kid’s fingers. Bey with a basement dropkick for a two count. Bey uses the middle rope as a weapon. Hikuleo attacks Kid behind the referee’s back. Bey goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kid is displaying his fighting spirit. Kid with forearm shivers. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Bey repeatedly kicks Kid in the ribs. Bey wraps the left shoulder of Kid around the bottom rope. Bey stomps on the midsection of Kid. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Kid goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid sends Bey into the ropes. Bey launches Kid into the ropes. Bey kicks Kid in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey goes for The SpringBoard Elbow Drop, but Kid ducks out of the way. Kid with The Slingshot Senton. Kid dropkicks Bey to the floor. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Kid rolls Bey back into the ring.

Kid with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hikuleo sends Kid crashing to the outside behind the referee’s back. Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bey repeatedly stomps on Kid’s back. Bey sends Kid to the corner. Kid side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver. Kid connects with Two MoonSaults for a two count. Bey with an inside cradle for a two count. Bey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey follows that with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey drives Kid back first into the turnbuckles. Bey with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bey puts Kid on the top turnbuckle. Bey continues to gloat. Kid rocks Bey with a forearm smash. Kid hits The Avalanche Michinoku Driver for a two count. Bey avoids The 450 Splash. Bey launches Kid over the top rope. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey and Kid are trading back and forth shots on the top turnbuckle. Bey with The Double Foot Stomp on the top rope for a two count. Kid denies The Art Of Finesse. Kid drops Bey with The Flipping DDT. Kid wipes out Hikuleo with The Flying Cannonball Senton. Kid ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey back flips off the top turnbuckle. Bey connects with The Mid-Air Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tenille Dashwood w/The Influence vs. Jessie McKay w/Cassie Lee

McKay talks smack to Dashwood after the bell rings. Quick shoving contest. Misfired Double Toe Kick. Both ladies starts laughing at each other. Dashwood with a forearm smash. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Dashwood gives McKay a noogie. McKay whips Dashwood across the ring. Dashwood with a waist lock go-behind. Dashwood goes for The O’Connor Roll, but McKay holds onto the ropes. McKay drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Inspiration Pose. Dashwood regains control of the match during the commercial break. Dashwood stomps on the midsection of McKay. McKay decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. McKay slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. McKay repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. McKay with the irish whip. Dashwood launches McKay over the top rope. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from McKay. Dashwood with a shoulder block. Dashwood drops McKay with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on McKay’s chest. Dashwood slams McKay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood gets McKay tied up in the ropes. Dashwood tugs on McKay’s hair.

Dashwood takes a selfie with Madison Rayne. Dashwood catapults throat first into the bottom rope for a two count. Dashwood toys around with McKay. McKay with heavy bodyshots. Dashwood clotheslines McKay. Dashwood sends McKay to the corner. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood applies The Full Nelson Lock. McKay backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, McKay with two clotheslines. McKay kicks the right shoulder of Dashwood. McKay with a forearm smash. McKay with a flying forearm smash. McKay follows that with a Wrist Lock Suplex for a two count. McKay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dashwood counters with an inside cradle for a two count. McKay ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Dashwood with three sharp elbow strikes. McKay drops Dashwood with The Big Boot for a two count. Konley pulls the referee out of the ring. Konley blames Lee. Lee slaps Konley in the face. Rayne rocks Lee with a forearm smash. McKay attacks Rayne from behind. Konley trips McKay behind the referee’s back. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 Match Card

– Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship

– Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Texas Death Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

– Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans In A Knockouts Ultimate X Match. The Winner Will Get A Future IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match

Moose, Matt Cardona and William Morrissey Contract Signing

Scott D’Amore will be moderating this contract signing. D’Amore says that all three men are worthy of being the face of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona came down to the ring with Chelsea Green.

Scott D’Amore: Alright, well now it seems that we’re all here, so gentlemen and lady, it’s time to get to business. Matt Cardona, at Hard To Kill 2021 you made a spectacular debut, man. And since coming here, you’ve made it clear you have a purpose and that is something that’s eluded you, your entire career, the worlds championship. And now you have the opportunity to make that a reality and celebrate your one year anniversary here by winning that championship. So, Matt, I would like to give you the opportunity to sign, first, here.

William Morrissey: Look, we all know how these things go, we’re gonna use this as an opportunity to jockey for position or to play mind games. But like I’ve said since I got here, I didn’t come here to play games, I didn’t come here to make friends, I came here to become the IMPACT World Champion. And at Hard To Kill, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.

Matt Cardona: See, Morrissey is not wrong. These past couple of weeks have been full of sneak attacks, and BS games, and mind games, and trash talking. And, you, you tried to kill my passion. Saying that I’m this, saying I’m that. Saying I’m not this, saying I’m not that. Let me tell you something, Moose, and listen carefully. There is nobody in this business, in the history of this business who has been counted out and come back more times than me. I’m hard to Kill, but my passion is impossible to kill. And I say I’m always ready, but I’ve never, never been more than I’ll be at Hard To Kill.

Moose: Before I sign this, Matt, let me ask you a question. Do you really want to do this? Do you want to step in this ring versus the greatest world champion in all of professional wrestling?

Matt Cardona: Moose, the more you delay this, the more you’re just proving to me and to everybody here that you’re scared that I’m going to win that at Hard To Kill.

Moose: I already know how this is going to end. You’re gonna fail like you always do and prove to all these people that you’re never going to be more than what you are right now, so, do you really want me to sign this?

Matt Cardona: No more trash talking, sign the damn contract.

Moose: There you go, Matt, you’re in the main event of Hard To Kill. You have a tough challenge ahead of you. Chelsea, you also have a tough challenge. Earlier in the night, I told you how I admire how loyal you are, because you wake up every morning and you choose to stay with a man who’s been average, his whole professional career. And I know why you’re so loyal, because you see so much in Matt. You think one day Matt will be the top guy in this business. But what happens at Hard To Kill once I beat him, and I crush his dreams and I prove to you that he will always be Mid-Cardona? Do you stay loyal and stay with him or do you leave like the whore you are??

Cardona attacks Moose with the microphone. Moose slams Cardona’s head on the table. Cardona tackles Moose. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moose drops Cardona with The Big Boot. Moose delivers The Uranage Slam through the table. Chelsea checks on Cardona. D’Amore scolds Moose on the outside. Moose comes back into the ring. Moose shoves Chelsea. Moose is raining down haymakers. Moose wraps a steel chair around Cardona’s neck. Chelsea stops Moose in his tracks. Cardona inadvertently nails Chelsea with the chair to close the show.

