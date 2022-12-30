IMPACT Wrestling Results 12/29/22

Charles Dodge Center

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship (HARD TO KILL 2022)

Cardona with forearm shivers after the bell rings. Morrissey pulls Cardona off of Moose. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona is fixated on Moose. Moose dumps Cardona out of the ring. Morrissey drops Moose with The Big Boot for a two count. Cardona denies The Chokeslam. Cardona sends Morrissey tumbling to the floor. Cardona lands The SomerSault Plancha. Cardona is fired up. Cardona sends Morrissey face first into the steel ring post. Moose with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Moose rolls Cardona back into the ring. Morrissey pulls Moose off the ring apron. Moose ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Moose with The Pump Kick. Moose avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Moose kicks Cardona in the gut. Moose PowerBombs Cardona on the apron. Morrissey with a Pop Up PowerBomb into the apron. Morrissey with Three Stinger Splashes. Moose side steps Morrissey into the turnbuckles. Moose with Two Corner Dropkicks. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona sends Moose to the corner. Moose with a Flying Crossbody Block.

Moose pops back on his feet. Morrissey decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Moose hits The Go To Hell for a two count. Cardona delivers Four Reboots. Cardona poses for the crowd. Morrissey drives Cardona back first into the turnbuckles. Cardona kicks Morrissey in the face. Morrissey slaps Cardona in the face. Morrissey goes for The Avalanche Fallaway Slam, but Moose counters with The Tower Of Doom. Moose pulls Cardona out of the ring. Moose sends Cardona face first into the barricade. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose slams Cardona’s head on the barricade. Moose and Cardona starts brawling on the outside. Moose gets distracted by Chelsea Green. Moose gives Green the middle finger. Green with a Flying Crossbody Block off the stage. Cardona with a flying of strikes. Morrissey with The Slingshot Pescado. Morrissey rolls Cardona back into the ring. Morrissey with a running shoulder tackle. Morrissey talks smack to the crowd. Morrissey punches Cardona in the back. Morrisey poses for the crowd. Cardona with the jackknife hold for a two count. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Cardona hits The CodeBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Moose with The Pump Kick. Cardona sends Moose crashing through the timekeeper’s table. Morrissey attacks Cardona with a prosthetic leg. Morrissey whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Morrissey. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence for a two count.

Morrissey denies The Unprettier. Morrissey Chokeslams Cardona for a two count. Morrissey taunts Green. Morrissey goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Cardona lands back on his feet. Cardona with two double knee strikes. Cardona with The Flying Radio Silence for a two count. Moose pulls the referee out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Carona rolls Moose back into the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Cardona denies The Uranage Slam. Cardona with a knee lift. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Cardona rolls him over for a two count. Moose avoids The Radio Silence. Moose inadvertently spears the referee. Cardona with The Radio Silence. Morrissey responds with The Big Boot. Morrissey PowerBombs Moose. The referee is still laid out. Referee Brandon Tolle checks on the main official Daniel Spencer. Morrisey brings multiple chairs into the ring. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose with multiple chair shots. Cardona gives Moose the chair treatment. Moose with a low blow to Cardona. Green stops Moose in his tracks. Moose shoves Green towards the corner. Cardona nearly hits Green with the chair. Cardona rolls Moose over for a two count. Cardona goes for Radio Silence, but Moose counters with The BuckleBomb. Moose plants Cardona with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Second Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo In A Texas Death Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship (HARD TO KILL 2022)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Mickie rolls Purrazzo over to score the first pinfall of the match. Purrazzo immediately gets back on her feet and talks smack to Mickie. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Purrazzo whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie ducks under two clotheslines from Purrazzo. Purrazzo catches Mickie in mid-air. Purrazzo dumps Mickie face first on the top rope. Purrazzo makes Mickie tap out to The Venus De Milo. Mickie gets up at the count of three. Quick shoving contest. Palm Strike Exchange. Mickie tells Purrazzo to bring it. Purrazzo gives Mickie the middle finger. Both ladies starts flinging chairs into the ring. Purrazzo denies The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Mickie with a massive chair shot across the back of Purrazzo. Mickie rams Purrazzo’s face against the steel barricade. Mickie hits Purrazzo with the golf club. Mickie puts Purrazzo inside a wheelbarrow. Purrazzo with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring post.

Purrazzo HeadButts Mickie. Purrazzo hammers down on the back of Mickie’s neck. Purrazzo stomps on Mickie’s chest. Purrazzo with a throat thrust. Purrazzo headbutts the midsection of Mickie. Now it’s Purrazzo’s turn to hit Mickie with the golf club. Mickie slams Purrazzo’s head on the steel ring steps. Mickie brings Purrazzo up the ramp way. Mickie with a knee lift. Purrazzo kicks Mickie in the gut. Purrazzo with a Vertical Suplex on the stage. Purrazzo lays out Mickie with a road case. Mickie gets back on her feet at the count of nine. Mickie is busted open. Purrazzo is throwing haymakers at Mickie. Purrazzo kicks Mickie down the ramp way. Mickie repeatedly drives Purrazzo back first into the apron. Mickie rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Mickie slides under Purrazzo. Mickie applies the single leg crab. Mickie dropkicks Purrazzo off the apron. Mickie removes her tassels. Mickie with three knee lifts. Mickie drops Purrazo with a Running Knee Strike. Mickie rolls a table into the ring. Mickie places the table in the corner. Purrazzo attacks Mickie from behind. Purrazzo repeatedly slams Mickie’s head on the table. Purrrazzo spills thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas.

Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Mickie kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Purrazzo denies The Mickie DDT. Purrazzo with The Pump Kick into the thumbtacks. Purrazzo wraps the tassels around Mickie’s neck. Mickie starts tapping out. Purrazzo with a Flying Crossbody Block off the apron. Mickie pulls out a guitar. Purrazzo with the blindside shot. Purrazzo delivers multiple chair shots. Purrazzo wraps the chair around the right knee of Mickie. Purrazzo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mickie flings the chair into Purrazzo’s face. Mickie with The Lou Thez Press off the apron to score the next pinfall of the match. Purrazzo is busted open. Matthew Rehwoldt helps Purrazzo get back on her feet. Mickie with a Flying Crossbody Block. Mickie lays Purrazzo flat on the table. Mickie is raining down haymakers. Purrazzo has Mickie perched on the top turnbuckle. Purrazzo connects with The Avalanche Queen’s Gambit through the table to score the next pinfall. Mickie gets back on her feet at the count of nine. Tug of War over the chair. Mickie shoves Purrazzo into the thumbtacks. Mickie denies the low blow. Mickie with a knee lift. Mickie smashes the guitar over Rehwoldt’s head. A chair ricochet’s off Purrazzo’s face. Mickie SuperKicks Purrazzo. Mickie plants Purrazzo with The Mickie DDT. Mickie buried Purrazzo under the rubble before the referee’s ten count to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James

Third Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Andrew Everett vs. Alex Zayne In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship (SLAMMIVERSARY 2022)

Austin attacks Miguel with the cane before the bell rings. Everett slaps King in the chest. Double Pump Kick to Austin. Stereo Enzuigiri’s. Zayne with The MoonSauce. Zayne and Bailey are scaling the red cables. King with a Scorpion Kick. Back Elbow Party. King with a Spinning Heel Kick. King drops Zayne with The SpineBuster. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Miguel counters with a Hurricanrana. Miguel lands The SomerSault Plancha. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Austin with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick to Everett. Austin follows that with The Fosbury Flop. Austin SuperKicks Zayne. Austin kicks Bailey in the face. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with a Leaping NeckBreaker on the ring apron.

Everett with a Release German Suplex on the apron. Everett wipes out everybody at ringside with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Everett sends Bailey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner/German Suplex Combination. Miguel kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne catches Miguel in mid-air. PowerBomb/SpringBoard BlockBuster Combination. Zayne kicks King in the face. Austin kicks King in the gut. Austin punches Zayne in the back. Austin and Zayne goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but King blocks it. Bailey with The Ultimo Weapon off the red cables. Bailey with a Running Enzuigiri to Everett. Everett HeadButts Bailey.

Stalemate in the corner. Zayne delivers The Tower Of Doom. Miguel taunts Zayne. Miguel kicks Zayne in the face. Miguel drills Zayne with The Avalanche Canadian Destroyer. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of King. Miguel with a Spinning Enzuigiri to Austin. Austin, Bailey, King and Miguel are trading dueling kicks on the red cables. Austin with a low blow to Miguel. Chop Exchange. Everett joins the fray. Everett repositions his body on the red cables. Bailey with a Headscissors Takedown. Austin is finger tips away from the X-Division Title. Austin repeatedly kicks Zayne in the face. Bailey sends Austin crashing into the canvas. Bailey unhooks the X-Division Title to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey

Fourth Match: Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. IMPACT Originals (The Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, Davey Richards) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match (SLAMMIVERSARY 2022)

Scott D’Amore joins the commentary team for this match. Pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Bennett repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. Dosey Do Routine. Stereo Corner Clotheslines. Sabin gets Taven tied up in the tree of woe. MCMG gangs up on The OGK. Edwards sends Shelley crashing to the outside. Bennett with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Benett. Sabin with the backslide cover for a two count. Sabin kicks Bennett in the gut. Sabin with a Vertical Suplex. Sabin tags in Aldis. Aldis with a forearm smash. Bennett answers with a thumb to the eye. Bennett unloads two knife edge chops. Misfired Clotheslines. Aldis catches Bennett in mid-air. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex. Aldis tags in Kazarian. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Bennett drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Bennett tags in Vincent. Haymaker Exchange. Kazarian with two blistering chops. Kazarian sends Vincent to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Vincent drives Kazarian back first into the turnbuckles. Edwards tags himself in. Edwards HeadButts Kazarian. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with a chop. Kazarian tags in Richards.

Richards tells Edwards to bring it. Edwards tags out to Taven. Taven taunts Richards. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Shelley made the blind tag. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards holds onto the ropes. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Richards kicks Taven in the face. Aldis with a running clothesline. Single Leg Crab/Camel Clutch/Double Basement Dropkick Combination Shelley kicks Vincent in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Block. Kazarian with a Shotgun Dropkick. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Aldis follows that with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Aldis with The Flying Elbow. MCMG clears the ring. Double Back Elbow. Double Vertical Suplex to Bennett. Leg Drop Party. Aldis with a Running Elbow Drop. Richards blasts Bennett with The PK. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. IMPACT Originals poses for the crowd. Sabin with a running elbow smash. Kazarian with a Corner Dropkick. Taven blocks a boot from Richards. Richards with a Mid-Kick. Aldis with a corner clothesline. Taven side steps Shelley into the turnbuckles.

Shelley takes a ride on The Honor No More Train. The referee is losing control of this match. Taven hooks the outside leg for a one count. Taven tags in Vincent. Vincent kicks Shelley in the face. Vincent with a Jumping Knee Strike. Vincent with a Saito Suplex. Vincet drops Shelley with a DDT for a two count. Sabin whips Vincent across the ring. Vincent with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. The OGK gangs up on Shelley. Bennett hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bennett applies a front face lock. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Bennett with The SpineBuster. Taven with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Taven follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Taven tags in Edwards. Edwards HeadButts Shelley. Edwards kicks Richards off the ring apron. Edwards slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards tags in PCO. PCO with a gut punch. PCO with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Vincent drags Shelley out to the apron. PCO goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Shelley ducks out of the way.

Honor No More clears the ring. PCO tags in Vincent. Double Irish Whip. Shelley sends The OGK crashing to the outside. Shelley with two desperation boots. Shelley with The Double Shiranui. Shelley tags in Kazarian. Kazarian knocks Edwards off the apron. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop to Bennett. Vincent whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick to Taven. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Discus Lariat. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Vincent tags in PCO. Double Irish Whip. Kazarian slips over Honor No More’s back. Kazarian tags in Aldis. Aldis with rapid fire haymakers. Vincent kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis with a Back Body Drop. PCO goes for The Chokeslam, but Aldis counters with a double leg takedown. Aldis goes for The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf, but Taven counters with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bennett Spears Shelley. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian drops Bennett with The Slingshot DDT. Missile Dropkick Exchange.

Edwards kicks Sabin in the gut. Edwards rakes the eyes of Shelley. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Edwards. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Taven responds with The Stage Dive to the outside. Edwards is left alone in the ring with Richards. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Richards with a shoulder block. Richards with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Edwards avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Taven goes for The Shining Wizard, but Richards counters with a Knee Bar. Shelley gets Bennett trapped in The Border City Stretch. Aldis locks in The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf on Vincent. PCO breaks up the submission holds. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO with a DDT to Aldis. Taven with The Frog Splash. Vincent follows that with The Redrum. PCO hooks the outside leg for a two count. Honor No More clears the ring.

PCO bodyslams Aldis. PCO goes for The MoonSault, but Aldis ducks out of the way. Double Enzuigiri. Aldis with The Michinoku Driver. Aldis tags in Richards. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards tags in Sabin. Sabin gets distracted by Maria. PCO clotheslines the back of Sabin’s neck. Traci Brooks lays out Maria Kanellis at ringside. PCO drags Brooks into the ring. Kazarian dropkicks PCO. Kazarian helps Brooks get out of the ring. PCO with a Body Block. Kazarian has PCO perched on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian delivers The Flux Capacitor. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenny King runs interference. D’Lo Brown nails King with The Sky High. Brown launches Edwards over the top rope. Earl Hebner is trying to wake up his son. Brown lands The Frog Splash. SuperKick Party to PCO. The OGK runs into the ring. Stereo SuperKicks. Kazarian with The Twisting Flatliner to Bennett. Shelley hits The Shell Shock. Sabin plants PCO with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: The IMPACT Originals via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards w/Honor No More For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Alexander into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Alexander backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Alexander pats Edwards on the chest. Alexander with a side headlock takeover. Edwards answers with the headscissors escape. Test Of Strength. Edwards backs Alexander into the ropes. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Alexander dumps Edwards back first on the canvas. Alexander grapples around Edwards. Alexander grabs a side deadlock. Edwards whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander runs into Edwards. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Alexander applies a side headlock. Edwards sends Alexander into the ropes. Edwards with a running elbow smash. Edwards dumps Alexander out of the ring. Alexander immediately jumps back into the ring. Edwards is trying to regain his composure on the outside.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander transitions into a hammerlock. Edwards grabs a side headlock. Edwards with a side headlock takeover. Alexander answers with the headscissors escape. Alexander with a deep arm-drag. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Edwards whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander kicks Edwards in the chest. Edwards with a running elbow smash. Edwards kicks Alexander out of the ring. Edwards with a Slingshot Pescado. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Edwards rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander slams Edwards head on the top rope. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander is lighting up Edwards chest. Alexander rolls Edwards back into the ring. Alexander hooks the outside leg for a one count. Alexander with a blistering chop. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Edwards repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Edwards is choking Alexander with his boot. Edwards with two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Alexander. Alexander with forearm shivers. Edwards tosses Alexander out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards removes the ringside padding. Edwards chops Alexander. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Edwards punches Alexander in the back. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander goes for a German Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Edwards with two sharp elbow strikes. Alexander kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Edwards hits The Die Hard Driver on the exposed floor. Edwards hooks the outside leg for a two count. Edwards with three knife edge chops. Edwards puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards drops Alexander with The Backpack Stunner for a two count. Edwards applies the single leg crab.

Alexander grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Edwards repeatedly kicks Alexander in the back. Alexander shoves Edwaards. Alexander decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards PowerBombs Alexander. Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Alexander counters with The Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Alexander applies a waist lock. Edwards with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a series of German Suplex’s. Alexander tosses Edwards back inside the ring. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count. Running Forearm Exchange. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards goes for The Boston Knee Party, but Alexander counters with The Styles Clash. Alexander applies The Ankle lock. Edwards sends Alexander tumbling to the floor. Alexander with a shoulder block. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chop Exchange. Edwards with an Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster.

Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike for a two count. Matt Taven pulls the referee out of the ring. Bennett rocks the referee with a forearm. Honor No More gangs up on Alexander. Edwards delivers The Boston Knee Party for a two count. Edwards chops Alexander. Alexander denies The Die Hard Driver. Alexander with a Half & Half Suplex. Edwards side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Edwards with a knee lift. Edwards with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Edwards is trying to wear down Alexander with more chops. Edwards spits at Alexander. Alexander with combo palm strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander with a Ripcord Rolling Elbow. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Edwards counters with a jackknife hold for a two count. Alexander kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards clotheslines Alexander. Alexander scores a right jab. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander plants Edwards with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More attacks Alexander. Bully Ray comes into the ring to make the save. Alexander and Bully has a huge standoff to close the show.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

The 2022 IMPACT Year-End Awards

– Knockout Of The Year: Jordynne Grace

– Moment Of The Year: Josh Alexander Regaining The IMPACT World Title At Rebellion

– X-Division Star Of The Year: Mike Bailey

– Men’s Tag Team Of The Year: The Motor City Machine Guns

– Knockout Tag Team Of The Year: The Death Dolls

– The One To Watch In 2023: Bhupinder Gujjar

– Wrestler Of The Year: Josh Alexander

– Match Of The Year: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey, December 8, 2022

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Mike Bailey For The IMPACT World Championship (IMPACT, December 8, 2022)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a side headlock. Bailey whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander drops Bailey with a shoulder tackle. Bailey drop steps into a side headlock. Alexander sends Bailey into the ropes. Bailey runs into Alexander. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Bailey leapfrogs over Alexander. Alexander lunges over Bailey. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Alexander scores a forearm knockdown. Alexander bodyslams Bailey. Forearm Exchange. Alexander with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Alexander whips Bailey across the ring. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Bailey. Alexander punches Bailey in the back. Alexander hammers down on the back of Bailey’s neck. Chop Exchange. Alexander whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey dives over Alexander. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Bailey bodyslams Alexander. Bailey with a Flying Double Knee Drop for a two count.

Alexander blocks a boot from Bailey. Bailey with forearm shivers. Alexander runs through Bailey. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander repeatedly drives his knee into Bailey’s back. Alexander applies the bow and arrow stretch. Alexander blocks a boot from Bailey. Alexander hyperextends the left leg of Bailey. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander uppercuts Bailey. Alexander with three chops. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Bailey’s back. Bailey clings onto the top rope. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey kicks Alexander in the face. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Bailey with a single leg dropkick. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Standing Corkscrew Splash for a two count. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Alexander with Three German Suplex’s for a two count. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock.

Bailey transitions into The Kimura Lock. Bailey with an arm-breaker. Bailey repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Alexander. Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander puts Bailey on his shoulders. Bailey reapplies The Kimura Lock. Alexander repeatedly drives Bailey face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bailey drills Alexander with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Alexander with clubbing blows to Bailey’s back. Alexander with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Bailey. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Bailey kicks Alexander in the ribs. Alexander rocks Bailey with a forearm smash in mid-air. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Bailey counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Alexander rolls Bailey over for a two count. Bailey with The Mid-Kick. Alexander avoids The MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Bailey SuperKicks Alexander. Bailey with a Tornado Kick. Alexander dodges The Ultimo Weapon. Bailey goes for a Hurricanrana, but Alexander counters with The PowerBreaker. Alexander starts favoring his left shoulder. Bailey denies The C4 Spike.

Both guys spill to the floor. Bailey nails Alexander with The Pump Kick. Bailey with a SpringBoard Triangle MoonSault to the outside. Bailey ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bailey with a Shotgun Dropkick. Bailey continues to kick the left shoulder of Alexander. Palm Strike Exchange. Bailey drops Alexander with a Mid-Kick. Bailey goes for The Tornado Kick, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Big Boot Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Bailey kicks Alexander in the face. Bailey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Alexander dodges The Pump Kick. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander dumps Bailey back first on the ring apron. Alexander with blistering chop. Alexander with a Rolling Senton. Bailey has Alexander perched on the top turnbuckle. Bailey hyperextends the left shoulder of Alexander. Bailey blocks The Avalanche Styles Clash. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander answers with hammer elbows. Alexander with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Bailey rolls Alexander over for a two count. Bailey kicks Alexander in the chest. Bailey hits The Ultimo Weapon, but he was unable to capitalize on the pinning opportunity.

Bailey with Three PK’s. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey with Two Mid-Kicks. Alexander with Two Palm Strikes. Bailey goes back to the repeated shoulder kicks. Alexander dodges The Enzuigiri. Alexander with a series of German Suplex’s. Bailey blocks The SuperPlex. Bailey applies The Kimura Lock. Alexander HeadButts Bailey. Bailey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock on the top rope. Alexander with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Alexander goes for The MoonSault, but Bailey ducks out of the way. Alexander with The Avalanche Olympic Slam for a two count. Alexander is having a hard time getting Bailey back up to a vertical base. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey SuperKicks Alexander. Bailey with a Crescent Kick for a two count. Alexander reapplies The Ankle Lock.

Alexander with a Spinning Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Bailey repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander drops his knee on the back of Bailey’s left knee. Alexander is relentless with these Ankle Locks. Bailey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander applies a front face lock. Bailey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander sends Bailey back first into the canvas. Alexander with forearm shivers. Bailey refuses to stay down. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Bailey’s chest. Bailey HeadButts Alexander. Bailey with The Top Rope Hurricanrana. Bailey connects with The Ultimo Weapon for a two count. Alexander had his foot on the bottom rope. Bailey unloads a flurry of kicks. Bailey SuperKicks Alexander. Bailey applies The Kimura Lock. Bailey puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with forearm shivers. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander denies The Flamingo Driver. Alexander hits The Styles Clash. Alexander applies another Ankle Lock. Alexander nails Bailey with a PileDriver. Alexander with clubbing knee strikes. Alexander plants Bailey with Two C4 Spikes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

