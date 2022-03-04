IMPACT Wrestling Results 3/3/22

The Alario Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

Edwards attacks Maclin before the bell rings. Haymaker Exchange. Edwards drives his knee into the midsection of Maclin. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Maclin kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards and Maclin are brawling around the ringside area. Edwards HeadButts Maclin. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Maclin drops Edwards with a Running Knee. Maclin rolls Edwards back into the ring. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Maclin with forearm shivers. Maclin whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards holds onto the ropes. Edwards dumps Maclin out of the ring. Edwards with a Running Boot. Edwards slides out of the ring. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive.

Maclin is fired up. Maclin tosses Edwards back inside the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Maclin with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Edwards scores a right jab. Running Forearm Exchange. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards and Maclin are trading back and forth shots. Edwards talks smack to the crowd. Edwards whips Maclin across the ring. Edwards clotheslines Maclin. Edwards is lighting up Maclin’s chest. Second Chop Exchange. Edwards kicks Maclin in the gut. Edwards goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Maclin lands back on his feet. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Edwards.

Both men are knocked down after a double forearm knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Maclin with The Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin sends Edwards to the corner. Maclin with a running clothesline. Maclin with The Olympic Slam. Maclin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Flying Boot. Edwards with clubbing blows to Maclin’s back. Maclin gets Edwards tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Maclin with a Flying Elbow Drop off the apron. Maclin rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards clocks Maclin with a kendo stick which forces the disqualification. After the match, Edwards continues to whip Maclin with the kendo stick. Team IMPACT storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Disqualification

.@HEATHXXII and @TheHorrorKingVM are about to do battle on #IMPACTonAXSTV and Honor No More isnt far behind!

Second Match: HEATH w/Team IMPACT vs. Vincent w/Honor No More

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Heath backs Vincent into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Heath applies a side headlock. Vincent whips Heath across the ring. Heath drops Vincent with a shoulder tackle. Heath taunts Vincent. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Heath applies a waist lock. Vincent decks Heath with a back elbow smash. Vincent whips Heath across the ring. Vincent scores the elbow knockdown. Heath applies a waist lock. Heath with a side headlock takeover. Vincent answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Vincet kicks Heath in the gut. Heath with a liver shot. Heath slams Vincent’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Heath transitions into a corner mount. Heath repeatedly slams Vincent’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Heath stomps on the midsection of Vincent. Heath with two sharp elbow strikes. Heath talks smack to Honor No More. Heath whips Vincet across the ring. Vincent ducks a clothesline from Heath. Vincent clotheslines Heath. Vincent with two uppercuts. Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Vincent with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count.

Vincent hammers down on the back of Heath’s neck. Heath kicks Vincent in the gut. Heath is throwing haymakers at Vincent. Heath with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Following a snap mare takeover, Heath kicks Vincent in the back for a two count. Heath is raining down haymakers. Heath with a forearm smash. Heath continues to hammer down on the back of Vincent’s neck. Heath kicks Vincent in the face. Heath with a straight right hand. Taven trips Heath from the outside. Vincent with a toe kick. Vincent with a Running NeckBreaker. Vincent has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vincent tees off on Heath. Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Vincent with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Heath with heavy bodyshots. Vincent kicks Heath in the gut. Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Vincent kicks Heath in the face. Heath blocks a boot from Vincent. Vincent with a Back Drop Driver. Vincent hits The Flatliner for a two count. Vincent applies a front face lock. Heath drives Vincent back first into the turnbuckles. Heath with clubbing shoulder blocks. Heath puts Vincent on the top turnbuckle. Vincent punches Heath. Vincent applies The Guillotine Choke. Heath attacks the midsection of Vincent. Heath with a Vertical Suplex. Heath with a series of haymakers. Heath whips Vincent across the ring. Heath clotheslines Vincent. Heath drops Vincent with The Big Boot. Vincent side steps Heath into the turnbuckles. Vincent connects with The Redrum for a two count. Vincent with a forearm smash. Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Heath denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Heath plants Vincent with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory. After the match, Team IMPACT starts brawling with Honor No More. Moose inadvertently clotheslines Taven. Heath ducks a clothesline from Moose. Heath drops Moose with The Wake Up Call.

Winner: HEATH via Pinfall

– Jake Something/Trey Miguel Vignette.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week Is: Team 3D vs. Beer Money vs. The Motor City Machine Guns From TNA Sacrifice 2010.

Third Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Raychell Rose

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Slamovich backs Rose into the turnbuckles. Slamovich with two overhand chops. Rose reverses out of the irish whip from Slamovich. Rose with a Rising Knee Strike. Slamovich responds with The Shining Wizard. Slamovich talks smack to Rose. Slamovich with a SitOut PowerBomb. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Cassie Lee w/Jessie McKay vs. Madison Rayne w/The Influence

Rayne with forearm shivers. Rayne whips Lee across the ring. Rayne scores the elbow knockdown. Rayne is choking Lee with her boot. Rayne punches Lee in the back. Rayne with a forearm smash. Rayne mocks Lee. Lee with a double leg takedown. Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dashwood pulls Rayne out of the ring. Lee tugs on Rayne’s hair. Rayne decks Lee with a JawBreaker. Rayne slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rayne uses the middle rope as a weapon. Dashwood attacks Lee behind the referee’s back. Rayne applies a wrist lock. Rayne with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Rayne applies a rear chin lock. Lee with a deep arm-drag. Lee kicks Rayne in the gut. Lee side steps Rayne into the turnbuckles. Lee scores the elbow knockdown. Lee clotheslines Rayne. Lee drops Rayne with a Leg Lariat. Lee is fired up. Lee with a forearm/hammer elbow combination. Lee sends Rayne to the corner. Lee repeatedly stomps on Rayne’s chest. Lee with a Running Boot. Dashwood continues to attack Lee behind the referee’s back. McKay nearly runs into Konley. Dashwood tells Konley to drop her. Rayne is distracted by this odd melee. Lee with a Leaping Roundhouse Kick. Lee connects with The Inspiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cassie Lee via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans vs. Chelsea Green

Mickie James joins the commentary team for this match. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Green. Steelz HeadButts Green. Steelz with a forearm smash. Steelz with a running uppercut. Steelz follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz goes for The PK, but Green rolls her over for a two count. Green with a Running Knee for a two count. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Short-Arm Reversal by Steelz. Steelz hits The CodeBreaker. Steelz with a Seated Senton. Steelz headbutts the lower back of Green. Steelz puts her leg on the back of Green’s neck. The referee admonishes Steelz. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Green’s chest. Steelz with the irish whip. Green kicks Steelz in the face. Green with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Steelz scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Steelz with clubbing sledges across the back of Green.

Steelz continues to stomp on Green’s chest. Steelz poses for the crowd. Steelz HeadButts Green. Steelz is putting the boots to Green in the corner. Steelz is choking Green with her boot. Steelz talks smack to Mickie. Steelz unloads two right jabs. Green decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Steelz side steps Green into the turnbuckles. Green with another back elbow. Green launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz with a shoulder block. Steelz slips over Green’s back. Steelz slides under Green. Steelz sends Green into the ropes. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Green avoids The Pump Kick.

Green with two clotheslines. Green with a corner clothesline. Green whips Steelz into the turnbuckles. Green drops Steelz with The BackStabber. Green hits The Curb Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Steelz denies The I’m Prettier. Steelz unloads two knife edge chops. Green blocks a lariat from Steelz. Green with a Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Steelz with a JawBreaker. Green denies The Crucifix Bomb. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Green. Steelz with The Stratusfaction for a two count. Green denies The Cutter. Steelz dumps Green out of the ring. Evans dropkicks Green with The Big Boot. Mickie was reminded that Green didn’t want her to get involved in the match. Evans rolls Green back into the ring. Steelz plants Green with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Sixth Match: JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swinger rakes the eyes of Jonah. Swinger laughs at Jonah. Jonah denies The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Jonah bodyslams Swinger. Jonah with a Senton Splash. Jonah drags Swinger to the corner. Jonah connects with The Tsunami Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah prepares for another Tsunami. PCO appears on the stage. Jonah HeadButts PCO. Jonah is throwing haymakers at PCO. Jonah bodyslams PCO. Jonah plants PCO with The Tsunami. PCO rises back on his feet. PCO ducks a clothesline from Jonah. PCO clotheslines Jonah over the top rope.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Sacrifice 2022 Match Card

1.) Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

2.) Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) The Inspiration (c) vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

4.) JONAH vs. PCO

5.) Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

6.) Moose (c) vs. HEATH For The IMPACT World Championship

7.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent By Design For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

8.) Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Seventh Match: The Bullet Club vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Violent By Design In A No Disqualification Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in New Orleans. Scott D’Amore appears on the stage and declares that this match has now changed to a No Disqualification Match. Gallows uppercuts Loa. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Loa. Gallows dumps Loa out of the ring. Good Brothers gangs up on Tonga. Loa cracks Gallows with a steel chair. Anderson kicks Loa in the ribs. Anderson with the irish whip. Tonga clotheslines Anderson. Haymaker Exchange. Tonga tosses Anderson out of the ring. Loa with a flying forearm smash to Gallows. Doering goes for a Bodyslam, but White lands back on his feet. White repeatedly kicks the left knee of Doering. White unloads three knife edge chops. White with two running forearm smashes. Doering drops White with a shoulder tackle. White hits Doering with a trash can lid. GOD and Good Brothers are brawling on the outside. Deaner wedged a trash can in between the turnbuckles. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick.

Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Deaner’s back. Bey ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Deaner grabs the trash can. Bey sweeps out the legs of Deaner. Bey kicks Deaner in the face. Bey puts the trash can over Deaner’s head. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey poses for the crowd. Doering catches Bey in mid-air. Doering dumps Bey back first on the ring apron. Anderson uppercuts Tonga. Anderson brings Tonga up the ramp way. Gallows attacks Loa with a baseball bat. Tong denies The GunStun. Tonga clotheslines Anderson. Gallows goes for a Bodyslam, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Loa drives the bat into the midsection of Gallows. Loa starts choking Gallows with the bat. White wraps a steel chain around Doering’s neck. Doering sends White back first into the trash can. Doering rolls White back into the ring. White avoids The Diving HeadButt.

White goes for The Blade Runner, but Doering counters with a Running Lariat. Gallows with The Big Boot. Loa attacks Gallows with the trash can lid. Tonga with a running forearm smash. Bey with a forearm smash. Loa denies The Art Of Finesse. Loa Spears Bey. Tonga tosses Bey out of the ring. Good Brothers runs interference. GOD and Good Brothers brings their melee to the backstage area. White bumps into Doering. Doering bodyslams White. Doering with The Elbow Drop. Deaner lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Bey decks Doering with a JawBreaker. Bey kicks Doering in the gut. Bey with The Roundhouse Kick. Bey dropkicks Doering. Bey ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Doering pulls out a door from under the ring. Doering goes for a PowerBomb, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey sends Doering shoulder first into the door. Deaner drives a chair into the midsection of Bey. Deaner goes for The Deaner DDT, but White counters with The Sleeper Suplex. White connects with The Blade Runner into the chair to pickup the victory. After the match, The GOD/Good Brother Brawl spills towards the parking lot area to close the show.

Winner: The Bullet Club via Pinfall

