First Match: Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan vs. Jazz w/Jordynne Grace

Steelz is playing mind games with Jazz. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jazz with an arm-drag takedown. Jazz talks smack to Steelz. Strong lockup. Jazz slings Steelz across the ring. Steelz regroups on the outside. Steelz with a waist lock go-behind. Steelz applies a side headlock. Steelz with a side headlock takeover. Jazz answers with the headscissors neck lock. Steelz gets back to a vertical base. Steelz tells Jazz to bring it. Jazz shoves Steelz. Jazz with a side headlock takeover. Steelz answers with a headscissors neck lock of her own. Jazz grapevines the legs of Steelz. Steelz grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Steelz sends Jazz face first into the middle rope. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Steelz sends Jazz face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Steelz drops Jazz with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count.

Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Jazz with elbows into the midsection of Steelz. Steelz drives Jazz back first into the turnbuckles. Steelz with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jazz sends Steelz shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jazz rolls Steelz over for a two count. Jazz with an inside cradle for a two count. Jazz ducks under two clotheslines from Steelz. Steelz kicks Jazz in the gut. Steelz hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Steelz applies The Rings Of Saturn. Jazz ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Jazz with a flurry of left jabs. Jazz clotheslines Steelz. Jazz scores the elbow knockdown. Jazz with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Steelz responds with The CodeBreaker. Jazz avoids The Pump Kick. Jazz kicks Steelz in the gut. Jazz with The Sitout Powerslam for a two count. The referee is distracted by Hogan. Grace yanks Hogan off the ring aron. Jazz blocks a boot from Steelz. Jazz makes Steelz tap out to The STF.

Winner: Jazz via Submission

– Video package on the Rich Swann/Moose Rivalry.

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with ODB ahead of her big Knockouts Title Match at Sacrifice.

Second Match: Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera

Chris Sabin and Rohit Raju will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Sabon unloads three knife edge chops. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Misfired Clotheslines. Sabin avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Sabin. Sabin drops down on the canvas. Sabin scores the elbow knockdown. Sabin kicks Raju in the gut. Sabin with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabin slams Raju’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin tags in Storm. Double Irish Whip. Storm with a corner clothesline. Sabin with a flying back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin dropkicks the back of Raju’s neck. Storm with the lateral press for a two count. Storm with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Storm sends Raju to the corner. Shera tags himself in. Huge standoff in the center of the ring.

Haymaker Exchange. Storm kicks Shera in the gut. Shera reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm side steps Shera into the turnbuckles. Storm tees off on Shera. Shera drops Storm with The Big Boot. Shera whips Storm across the ring. Storm ducks a clothesline from Shera. Sabin made the blind tag. Shera goes for a Bodyslam, but Storm lands back on his feet. Storm kicks Shera in the gut. Shera reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Shera launches Storm over the top rope. Storm with an Apron Enzuigiri. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Storm follows that with a Running Bulldog. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Raju and Shera regains control of the match during the commercial break. Raju with the irish whip. Raju tags in Shera. Shera with three corner clotheslines. Raju delivers a cheap shot to Storm. Raju with a Running Cannonball Strike.

The referee is trying to calm down Storm. Shera hooks the outside leg for a two count. Shera repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Shera with a straight right hand. Shera tags in Raju. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Shera kicks Sabin in the gut. Shera applies a waist lock. Sabin kicks Raju in the face. Sabin decks Shera with a back elbow smash. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Raju. Sabin tags in Storm. Storm ducks a clothesline from Raju. Storm with a flurry of haymakers. Storm whips Raju across the ring. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm clotheslines Raju. Storm with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Storm hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Storm tags in Sabin. Storm with a Tornado Knee Smash. Assisted Swinging DDT for a two count. Sabin tags in Storm.

Raju denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Raju drops Storm with The Pump Kick. Raju ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shera with a big haymaker. Storm ducks a clothesline from Shera. Storm kicks Shera in the gut. Storm with a knee lift. Storm with a Modified SlingBlade. Storm kicks Raju in the gut. Storm with a straight right hand. Storm tried to kick Shera off the apron. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju tells Shera to get out of the ring. Storm tags in Sabin. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Shera. Sabin dropkicks Shera over the top rope. Sabin blasts Shera with The PK. Sabin with a shoulder block. Sabin goes for a sunset flip, but Raju lands back on his feet. Storm hits The Backstabber. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin & James Storm via Pinfall

– Violent by Design laid out Chris Sabin and James Storm in the backstage area.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Beer Money vs. Team 3D From TNA Sacrifice 2010.

Third Match: Trey Miguel vs. Sam Beale w/Sami Callihan

Miguel yells at Callihan after the bell rings. Beale attacks Miguel from behind. Beale with forearm shivers. Miguel dropkicks Beale. Miguel with a Leg Assisted German Suplex. Miguel makes Beale tap out to The Hourglass Submission Hold. After the match, Callihan plants Beale with The Spike PileDriver.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Submission

– This weeks confrontation at Johnny Swinger’s Palace features TJ Perkins and Josh Alexander.

Fourth Match: Austin Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Bey

Austin is playing mind games with Bey. Austin grabs a steel chair for Fulton. Austin gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin backs Bey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lock. Stalemate in the corner. Austin shoves Bey. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Bey applies a side headlock. Austin answers with a headscissors neck lock. Austin slips out of the side headlock. Test Of Strength. Austin with a waist lock takedown. Austin applies an arm-bar. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Bey with a drop toe hold. Bey grapevines the legs of Austin. Austin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bey talks smack to Austin. Austin signals for the test of strength. Austin kicks Bey in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin follows that with a Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count. Austin with a knee drop. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin applies The Butterfly Lock. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Austin with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Bey dumps Austin out of the ring. Bey with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bey dares Fulton to hit him. Austin delivers a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Austin kicks Bey in the gut. Austin ducks a clothesline from Bey. Austin dropkicks Bey. Austin handstands on the ring apron. Austin kicks Bey in the face. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Austin rolls Bey back into the ring. Austin drops Bey with The Springboard Windmill Kick for a two count. Austin slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin stomps on Bey’s chest. Bey leapfrogs over Austin. Austin avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bey with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bey goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Austin counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin with a Twisting Suplex. Austin follows that with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Senton for a two count.

Bey avoids The Fold. Austin side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Bey dodges The Windmill Kick. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. Austin with a knee lift. Austin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Misfired Strikes. Tip Up by Austin. Austin denies The German Suplex. Austin launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey denies The SuperPlex. Second Forearm Exchange. Bey sends Austin back first into the ring apron. Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Third Forearm Exchange.

Austin rolls Bey over for a two count. Austin with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Austin whips Bey into the turnbuckles. Austin drops Bey with The Windmill Kick. Austin with The Guillotine Leg Drop for a two count. Austin puts Bey on the top turnbuckle. Austin with forearm shivers. Bey denies The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Bey with a flying clothesline. Austin negates The Art Of Finesse. Standing Switch Exchange. Bey connects with The VerteBreaker for a two count. Bey repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Austin launches Bey over the top rope. Bey drops Austin with The Slingshot DDT. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Austin ducks out of the way. Fulton stops Bey in his tracks. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin rolls Bey back into the ring. Austin gets distracted by TJ Perkins. Bey nails Austin with The Cutter. Bey plants Austin with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: ODB vs. Susan Yung

Yung argues with OBD after the bell rings. OBD uses her fun bags as a weapon. ODB with three overhand chops. ODB levels Yung with a Body Avalanche. ODB hits The Bronco Buster. ODB with The Fallaway Slam. Yung regroups on the outside. Yung fights out of the fireman’s carry position. ODB blocks the low blow from Yung. OBD drops Yung with a shoulder tackle. Yung with a thumb to the eye. Yung with heavy bodyshots. ODB decks Yung with a back elbow smash. ODB delivers The Dirty Dozen for a two count. Yung side steps ODB into the turnbuckles. Yung applies The Full Nelson Lock.

Yung transitions into The Sleeper Hold. OBD backs Yung into the turnbuckles. ODB with a hip check. Yung pulls ODB down to the mat. Yung goes after ODB’s flask. ODB kicks Yung in the gut. ODB connects with The BAM! to pickup the victory. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee gangs up on ODB. Jordynne Grace and Jazz storms into the ring to make the save. Kiera Hogan and Tash Steelz joins the fray. Lee with a Spinning Back Kick. Steelz hits The CodeBreaker. Hogan SuperKicks Grace. Steelz drops ODB with The Leaping Cutter. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Hogan plants ODB with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Winner: ODB via Pinfall

IMPACT Sacrifice 2021 Match Card

1.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose (c) In A Championship Unification Match. The Winner Will Battle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at IMPACT Rebellion 2021

2.) TJ Perkins (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

4.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

5.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley vs. Jessica Havok & Nevaeh

7.) The Decay vs. The Reno Scum

8.) Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers In A Hold Harmless Match

9.) Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Violent By Design

Rich Swann, Moose, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis Segment

Moose: So I’m hearing that Scott D’Amore has an announcement to make, that will have huge ramifications on my IMPACT World Title Match, this Saturday at Sacrifice. So, since I’m the real world champion in this scenario, I think I deserve to hear this news, first. So, Scott D’Amore, please get your ass in this ring and share the news.

Scott D’Amore: You know, Moose, for almost a year now, you’ve been walking around claiming to be a world champion, to be the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. That title has a long lineage and it has great history, and you picking it up in a prop locker, I don’t know, but I don’t think that makes you a world champion. But, as I said a couple of weeks ago, fine, because now this Saturday, we’re gonna settle this, once and for all. Two World Champions is one too many. And Moose, I’m sick and tired of you walking around, claiming something you haven’t earned. So this Saturday at Sacrifice, the IMPACT World’s Championship won’t be the only one on the line, because the TNA World’s Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a world title unification match, winner-take-all.

Hey, guys, Rich, nobody loves a little posturing more than me, but there’s a little something that I almost forgot. And that’s whichever one of you gentlemen walks out this Saturday as the Unified Worlds Champion, your work is not done. You both know, a champion can never stop, can never give up. And the winner of Saturday’s match at Sacrifice, the Unified IMPACT World’s Champion will be in the main event of Rebellion, LIVE on PPV, April 24th. And that night is not just any PPV, that night is not just any main event, but that night, one of you two men is going to be a part of history because that night, whichever one of you walks out of Sacrifice, is going to be in another match, title versus title, versus AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. Yeah, I know you didn’t like what he did to you, I know you want a shot, Rich. And Moose, you want to prove you’re the best. So gentlemen, one of you is gonna get that shot, let’s decide that this Saturday at Sacrifice.

Don Callis: Hey, Kenny. I just saw it. Now, it’s done, just like we planned.

