WWE star and current women’s tag champion Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Arabian Business to discuss a number of different topics, including how she doesn’t have the stereotypical look of a female wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she doesn’t have the look of a typical WWE women’s superstar:

It’s crazy to think about still, because I still think I’m just a kid from the Midwest. But I have had, more so than the actual kids stopping me, I’ve had people tell me that their daughter, or their niece or young girl in their life has mentioned that they look up to me. I’m not saying this in a way to insult myself, but I don’t have the stereotypical look of some of the women superstars, with bikini photoshoots and sexual appeal on that end. I think there’s a lot of young girls out there that see that and think, that’s not them. That was me, of course, not in a way that upset me, but it just didn’t identify with me.

How there are younger girls who look up to her for being different: