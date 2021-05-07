IMPACT Wrestling Results 5/6/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Rhino w/Violent By Design vs. Chris Sabin w/James Storm In A Under Siege Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rhino with a straight right hand. Sabin dropkicks Rhino to the floor. Rhino regroups on the outside. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Sabin with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Sabin follows that with forearm shivers. Cody Deaner trips Sabin from the outside. Rhino clotheslines Sabin. Rhino slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Rhino is mauling Sabin in the corner. Rhino HeadButts Sabin. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Rhino fish hooks Sabin. Rhino applies the cravate. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Rhino punches Sabin in the back. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Rhino.

Both men are knocked down after a double headbutt. Sabin with forearm shivers. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Rhino decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Sabin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin with The Rolling Elbow. Sabin follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin with The Slingshot Pescado. Sabin rolls Rhino back into the ring. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Deaner. Rhino with a thumb to the eye. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Rhino whips Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin decks Rhino with a back elbow smash. Rhino denies The Tornado DDT. Rhino has Sabin perched on the top turnbuckle. Rhino with The SuperPlex for a two count. Sabin avoids The GORE. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Rhino. Sabin connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

– William Morrisey Vignette.

– Scott D’Amore informs us that Rosemary will battle Jessica Havok next week. The winner of that match will battle Deonna Purrazzo For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship at Under Siege.

Second Match: Taylor Wilde vs. Susan Yung w/Kimber Lee

Standing Switch Exchange. Wilde with a waist lock takedown. Wilde applies a front face lock. Wilde slaps Yung in the chest. Wilde with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Yung. Wilde with a leg lariat for a two count. Wilde with forearm shivers. Yung drives Wilde throat first into the bottom rope. Lee attacks Wilde behind the referee’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Tenille Dashwood walks down to the ring with Kaleb Konley. Yung goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Wilde ducks out of the way. Wilde with forearm shivers.

Wilde whips Yung across the ring. Wilde with two clotheslines. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Wilde follows that with The Release German Suplex. Yung regroups on the outside. Wilde with The Flying Hurricanrana off the ring apron. Lee pulls Wilde off the apron. Wilde rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Konley puts Lee on his shoulders. Dashwood drops Yung with The Draping NeckBreaker. Wilde connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Wilde refuses to do a photoshoot with Dashwood.

Winner: Taylor Wilde via Pinfall

Third Match: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera In A Under Siege Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miguel backs Raju into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Raju denies The Hour Glass Submission Hold. Raju regroups on the outside. Raju is playing mind games with Miguel. Hand fighting display. Test Of Strength. Raju with a back heel trip. Miguel showcases his athleticism. Raju denies The Reverse DDT. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Raju. Raju scores the elbow knockdown. Raju is fired up. Raju stomps on Miguel’s chest. Raju punches Miguel in the back. Raju has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Raju stands on the back of Miguel’s neck. Shera punches Miguel behind the referee’s back.

Raju with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Raju with a straight right hand. Miguel leapfrogs over Raju. Miguel with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Raju. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Raju denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Raju drops Miguel with The Twisting DDT for a two count. Raju dumps Miguel out of the ring. Shera tees off on Miguel. Raju rolls Miguel back into the ring. Raju hits The Divorce Court. Raju applies The Kimura Lock. Miguel peppers Raju with forearms. Raju responds with The Flatliner. Raju goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Miguel ducks out of the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Miguel decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks the right knee of Raju.

Miguel with a Back Flip Double Foot Stomp. Forearm Exchange. Raju delivers his combination offense. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Raju. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with The Northern Lights Suplex. Miguel applies The Kimura Lock. Raju refuses to quit. Raju side steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel with a back elbow smash. Raju kicks out the legs of Miguel. Raju with The RoundHouse Kick. Raju with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Raju applies The Crossface. Miguel rolls Raju over for a two count. Raju with an inside cradle for a two count. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Miguel responds with The Leg Capture Belly to Back Suplex. Miguel makes Raju tap out to The Hour Glass Submission Hold. After the match, Jake Something lays out Raju and Shera.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Submission

Fourth Match: DOC Gallows w/Karl Anderson, Kenny Omega, and Don Callis vs. Juice Robinson w/David Finlay

Gallows kicks Robinson in the gut. Gallows HeadButts Robinson. Gallows rakes the eyes of Robinson. Gallows backs Robinson into the turnbuckles. Gallows uppercuts Robinson. Gallows is mauling Robinson in the corner. Gallows talks smack to Robinson. Gallows with the irish whip. Robinson decks Gallows with a back elbow smash. Robinson HeadButts Gallows. Robinson slams Gallows head on the top turnbuckle pad. Robinson transitions into a corner mount. Robinson starts biting Gallows forehead. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Juice Jabs. Robinson goes for The Left Hand Of God, but Gallows counters with an uppercut. Robinson kicks Gallows in the face. Gallows with a Big Boot that sends Robinson crashing to the outside. Gallows rolls Robinson back into the ring.

Gallows rams his forearm across Robinson’s face. Gallows is choking Robinson with his knee. Gallows slams Robinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uses the middle rope as a weapon. Gallows with an elbow drop for a two count. Gallows is raining down haymakers. Gallows starts Robinson’s forehead. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Gallows drops Robinson with The Big Boot for a two count. Gallows rakes the eyes of Robinson. Gallows goes back to the rear chin lock. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Robinson. Gallows bodyslams Robinson.

Gallows goes for a running elbow drop, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Robinson side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Gallows shrugs off with two running lariats. Robinson dropkicks the left knee of Gallows. Robinson with The Snap DDT for a two count. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Gallows denies Pulp Friction. Robinson knocks Omega and Anderson off the ring apron. Gallows negates Pulp Friction. Gallows nails Robinson with The Pump Kick. Gallows connects with The Gallows Pole to pickup the victory. After the match, Omega and The Good Brothers gangs up on FinJuice. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring. However, the numbers game caught up to Edwards as well.

Winner: DOC Gallows via Pinfall

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo vs. VSK

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. VSK whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops VSK with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. VSK drops down on the canvas. VSK leapfrogs over Phantasmo. VSK ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. VSK with a Hurricanrana. VSK dropkicks Phantasmo. VSK with a BackBreaker/Bodyslam/Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Phantamso rakes the back of VSK. Phantasmo gets VSK tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo delivers The Nether Regions Attack.

Phantasmo toys around with VSK. VSK reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over VSK. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from VSK. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. VSK fights out of the fireman’s carry position. VSK rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. VSK with a running elbow smash. VSK with The Helluva Kick. VSK hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. VSK with a forearm smash. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering w/Jordynne Grace

Ellering with a back elbow smash. Ellering gets distracted by Steelz. Hogan SuperKicks Ellering. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s chest. Hogan is choking Ellering with her boot. Hogan starts running her mouth. Hogan uses the middle rope as a weapon. Hogan drives Ellering face first into three turnbuckle pads. Hogan kicks Ellering in the ribs. Ellering with a gut punch. Ellering sends Hogan face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ellering side steps Hogan into the turnbuckles. Ellering dodges The Big Boot. Hogan kicks the right shoulder of Ellering. Hogan dropkicks Ellering for a two count. Hogan kicks Ellering in the back.

Hogan goes for a NeckBreaker, but Ellering blocks it. Ellering goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan kicks Ellering in the gut. Hogan with a running face plant for a one count. Hogan argues with the referee. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Ellering goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Hogan holds onto the ropes. Double Forearm Smash. Ellering clotheslines Hogan. Ellering with a spinning elbow strike. Ellering follows that with a sliding dropkick. Ellering with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Hogan avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Hogan with a Running Forearm Smash. Hogan with The Wrap Around Dropkick for a two count. Swing and Miss Display. Ellering connects with The Boss Woman Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Under Siege Match Card

– Sami Callihan vs. Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose In A Six Way Match To Determine The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

– William Morrisey vs. Willie Mack

– Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

Seventh Match: Moose vs. James Storm In A Under Siege Qualifying Match

Moose starts choking Storm. Storm applies a side headlock. Moose whips Storm across the ring. Storm runs into Moose Moose tells Storm to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Moose nails Storm with The Pump Kick. Storm sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Storm with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Moose regroups on the outside. Storm has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Storm rolls Moose back into the ring. Storm is throwing haymakers at Moose. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm with a running haymaker. Storm with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Storm follows that with The Discus Lariat. Moose launches Storm over the top rope. Moose denies The Apron Enzuigiri. Moose rams the right knee of Storm across the top strand. Moose repeatedly slams the right leg of Storm on the steel barricade. Moose resets the referee’s ten count. Moose repeatedly stomps on the right knee and ankle of Storm.

Moose is picking Storm apart on the outside. Moose rolls Storm back into the ring. Storm kicks Moose in the face. Moose takes a lap around the ring. Moose goes back to stomping on the right knee of Storm. Moose with a back heel trip. Storm can barely stand. Moose talks smack to Storm. Storm with clubbing palm strikes. Moose dropkicks the right knee of Storm. Moose wraps the right leg of Storm around the middle rope. Moose with a knife edge chop/running dropkick combination. Moose applies a toe and ankle hold. Moose uses the top rope for leverage. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose applies The Leg Lock. Moose hammers down on the right knee of Storm. Storm side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Storm desperately kicks Moose in the face.

Storm sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Storm with long range haymakers. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Storm. Storm with a Lou Thez Press. Storm transitions into a ground and pound attack. Storm hits The CodeBreaker. Moose launches Storm to the corner. Moose with a knife edge chop. Storm kicks Moose in the face. Storm drops Moose with The Tornado DDT. Moose goes for a back drop, but Storm rolls him over for a two count. Moose delivers the chop block. Moose applies the single leg crab. Storm grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Moose puts Storm on the top turnbuckle. Storm denies The SuperPlex. Moose denies The Eye Of The Storm. Storm avoids The Spear. Storm connects with The Last Call SuperKick. Storm starts favoring his right knee. Moose plants Storm with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose wraps a chair around the right knee of Storm. Moose stomps on the chair. Chris Sabin checks on Storm as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

