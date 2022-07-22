IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/21/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Grace with the headscissors escape. Purrazzo with a wrist lock takedown for a one count. Grace with a knife edge chop. Grace whips Purrazzo across the ring. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Grace. Purrazzo goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Grace holds onto the ropes. Grace with a double leg takedown. Grace cartwheels over Purrazzo. Grace sends Purrazzo into the ropes. Grace with a Hip Toss. Grace drops Purrazzo with a shoulder tackle. Purrazzo side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Grace repeatedly slams Purrazzo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace clotheslines Purrazzo for a two count. Grace applies a front face lock. Yim tags herself in. Yim with a gut punch. Yim with The La Magistral for a one count. Yim follows that with the backslide cover for a one count. Yim with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Yim applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Yim. Purrazzo tags in Green.

Purrazzo whips Yim across the ring. Yim shoves Purrazzo into Green. Yim with three arm-drags. Yim with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Yim kicks Green in the back for a two count. Yim tags in Grace. Grace punches Green in the back. Grace with The Delayed Bodyslam for a two count. The referee didn’t see Grace tag out to Yim. Green dumps Yim out of the ring. Purrazzo pulls Grace off the ring apron. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Green slams Grace’s head on the bottom turnbuckle pad. Green with The Bow and Arrow Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Grace with elbows into the midsection of Green. Green punches Grace in the back. Green tags in Purrazzo. Double Irish Whip. Purrazzo sweeps out the legs of Grace. Green with a Big Boot. Purrazzo punches Grace in the back. Purrazzo rolls Grace back into the ring. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grace with a Double Vertical Suplex. VXT gangs up on Grace. Double Irish Whip. Grace with a back elbow smash to Purrazzo. Grace launches Green over the top rope. Grace slaps Green in the face. Purrazzo applies The Sleeper Hold. Grace backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Green takes a swipe at Yim.

Grace with a Release German Suplex. Grace tags in Yim. Yim with two clotheslines. Yim with Two SuperKicks. Yim dropkicks Purrazzo. Yim kicks Green in the gut. Yim with a NeckBreaker/DDT Combination. Green trips Yim from the outside. VXT goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Grace gets in the way. Stereo Forearms. Stereo Suicide Dives. Yim rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Yim hooks the outside leg for a two count. Yim decks Green with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo denies The Package PileDriver. Purrazzo with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination. Green hits The Curb Stomp. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo sends Yim to the corner. Purrazzo with a corner clothesline. Purrazzo tags in Green. Yim kicks Green in the face. Yim with a back elbow smash. Grace with The SpineBuster to Purrazzo. Green responds with The Flatliner. Yim delivers The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Purrazzo dumps Grace out of the ring. Green with a JawBreaker. Green tags in Purrazzo. Double Irish Whip. Meeting Of The Minds. Yim with The Double Stunner. Grace is still laid out on the outside. VXT connects with The Double Inside Out Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green via Pinfall

– Killer Kelly Vignette.

Second Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Cody Deaner w/Joe Doering For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Bailey side steps the charging Deaner after the bell rings. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Bailey with forearm shivers. Deaner answers with the greco roman eye poke. Deaner with a falling sledge. Deaner rakes the eyes of Bailey. Deaner poses for the crowd. Deaner applies a front face lock. Bailey drives Deaner back first into the turnbuckles. Deaner side steps Bailey into the turnbuckles. Bailey kicks Deaner in the face. Deaner avoids The Ultimo Weapon. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Bailey dives over Deaner. Bailey sends Deaner into the ropes. Bailey leapfrogs over Deaner. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Bailey dropkicks Deaner. Bailey pops back on his feet. Bailey applies The Boston Crab. Deaner grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey with a blistering chop. Bailey whips Deaner across the ring. Deaner avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bailey kicks Deaner off the ring apron. Bailey runs after Deaner. Deaner gets Bailey trapped in the ring skirt.

Deaner with a straight right hand. Doering drops Bailey with a shoulder tackle behind the referee’s back. Deaner has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Bailey’s chest. Chop Exchange. Deaner starts biting Bailey’s forehead. Deaner rakes the eyes of Bailey. Deaner bodyslams Bailey. Deaner with a Knee Drop for a two count. Deaner slams Bailey’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with clubbing blows to Bailey’s back. Deaner puts Bailey’s head under the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a Corner Dropkick. Deaner with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Deaner follows that with a clubbing crossface. Bailey clings onto the top rope. Bailey with a forearm smash. Deaner whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey kicks Deaner in the face. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey delivers an Axe Kick. Bailey blasts Deaner with The Mid-Kick. Bailey with The Twisting Shooting Star Press for a two count. Deaner blocks a boot from Bailey.

Deaner dumps Bailey ribs first on the top turnbuckle. Deaner drives his knee into Bailey’s ribs. Deaner with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Deaner punches Bailey in the back. Second Chop Exchange. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Fake Out Roundhouse Kick. Deaner kicks out the legs of Bailey. Bailey denies The Deaner DDT. Bailey with a single leg takedown. Bailey gets distracted by Doering. Bailey goes for The Ultimo Weapon, but Deaner ducks out of the way. Deaner goes for The Draping DDT, but Bailey counters with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Deaner hammers down on the left knee of Bailey. Bailey blocks The Deaner DDT. Bailey applies a waist lock. Deaner decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. Deaner with a SomerSault NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Bailey lands The Asai MoonSault. Bailey rolls Deaner back into the ring. Bailey with The PK. Bailey with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Deaner rolls Bailey over for a two count. Bailey SuperKicks Deaner. Bailey with a Spinning Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultimo Weapon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Third Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Madison Rayne w/Gisele Shaw

Rayne wants no part of this match. Rayne shoves Slamovich. Slamovich tugs on Rayne’s hair. Slamovich backs Rayne into the ropes. Rayne kicks Slamovich in the face. Slamovich denies The Sunset Flip. Slamovich removes Rayne’s protective face mask. Slamovich lifts Rayne up in the air. Slamovich with a Double Handed Slam. Slamovich breaks Rayne’s face mask. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory. After the match, Slamovich gives Shaw the subpoena.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

BREAKING: Made official by @ScottDAmore! Rich Swann will go one on one with Kushida in his DEBUT NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CZ6TqW0qIJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022

Fourth Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. The OGK w/Maria Kanellis Bennett

Ace Austin and Matt Taven will start things off. Austin kicks Taven in the gut. Austin applies a side headlock. Taven with a waist lock go-behind. Austin applies a hammerlock. Taven with a drop toe hold. Taven applies a side headlock. Austin with heavy bodyshots. Austin applies a waist lock. Austin goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Taven holds onto the ropes. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Taven in the back. Austin with The La Magistral for a two count. Austin with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin with a Leg Drop for a two coin. Austin sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Austin. Taven slides under Austin’s legs. Taven dropkicks Austin. Taven poses for the crowd. Austin dropkicks Taven. Bey and Bennett are tagged in. Bey with a deep arm-drag. Bey applies an arm-bar. Bennett with a drop toe hold. Bennett grabs the left arm of Bey. Wrist Lock Exchange. Chop Exchange. Bennett applies a side headlock. Bey whips Bennett across the ring. Bennett drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey with a Headscissors Takeover.

Bennett launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Bennett’s back. Bey with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Bey dropkicks Bennett for a two count. Bey applies a side headlock. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven kicks Bey in the face. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taven with a drop toe hold. Taven goes for a running elbow drop, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bey applies a wrist lock. Bey tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Taven dodges The Flying Enzuigiri. Taven decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Taven kicks Austin in the face. Taven drops Bey with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Austin side steps Taven into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin dropkicks Bennett off the ring apron. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Maria sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Austin avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Austin with a Headscissors Takeover on the floor. Austin showcases his agility on the apron. Austin kicks Taven in the face. Austin rolls Taven back into the ring.

Bennett blocks The SuperKick. Bennett rocks Austin with a forearm smash behind the referee’s back. Bennett bodyslams Austin on the floor. Bennett rolls Austin back into the ring. Taven tags in Bennett. Double Irish Whip. Taven leapfrogs over Austin. Bennett with another forearm smash. Taven with The Purple Thunder Bomb. Bennett hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Bennett applies a rear chin lock. Austin with heavy bodyshots. Bennett scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Bennett with a running forearm smash. OGK sends Austin to the corner. Austin kicks Taven in the face. Austin avoids The Diving Bronco Buster. Austin tags in Bey. Bey with two diving clotheslines. Bey tosses Taven over the top rope. Bey blocks The O’Connor Roll. Bey kicks Bennett in the face. Bey with a knee smash. Bey with a Flatliner/Reverse DDT Combination.

Bey drops Bennett with The Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count. Bennett avoids The Art Of Finesse. Taven applies a waist lock. Bey decks Taven with a back elbow smash. Austin with a Flying Head Kick to Taven. Bey blocks a boot from Bennett. Austin with an Inside Out Slam. Bey SuperKicks Bennett. Austin with a Modified Heat Seeker. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin with a chop/forearm combination to Taven. Austin whips Taven across the ring. Taven holds onto the ropes. Taven sends Austin crashing to the outside. Taven kicks Bey in the face. Bennett SuperKicks Bey. Bennett drills Bey with The BrainBuster. Taven goes for The Frog Splash, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bennett launches Bey over the top rope. Bey drops Bennett with The Slingshot DDT. The referee gets distracted by Maria. Taven delivers the low blow. HEATH nails Taven with The Wake Up Call. Bey tags in Austin. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Chris Sabin vs. Alex Shelley. The Winner Will Battle Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship At IMPACT Emergence

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley brings Sabin down to the mat. Shelley rolls Sabin over for a two count. Strong lockup. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin with a drop toe hold. Shelley denies The La Magistral. Shelley with a drop toe hold of his own. Shelley goes for The La Magistral, but Sabin rolls him over for a two count. Shelley regroups on the outside. Knuckle Lock. Sabin applies a side headlock. Shelley brings Sabin down to the mat. Shelley grapevines the legs of Sabin. Sabin avoids The Border City Stretch. Shelley with an arm-bar takedown. Shelley with a pinning combination for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabin backs Shelley into the turnbuckles. Shelley ducks under a chop from Sabin. Shelley slaps Sabin in the chest. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin dives over Shelley. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Sabin with a NeckBreaker. Sabin with a running forearm across the back of Shelley’s neck.

Sabin follows that with another neckbreaker for a two count. Sabin repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s back. Sabin blocks a boot from Shelley. Sabin applies a Modified Gory Stretch. Sabin with the backslide cover for a two count. Sabin targets the back of Shelley’s neck. Sabin applies a chin lock on the top rope. Sabin HeadButts Shelley. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Shelley repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Sabin. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Shelley. Sabin drops Shelley with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Sabin applies the cravate. Shelley with heavy bodyshots. Shelley sends Sabin to the corner. Shelley blocks a boot from Sabin. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Sabin. Shelley has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shelley grabs the right leg of Sabin around the middle rope. Shelley with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Shelley with a Knee Crusher. Shelley applies The Indian Death Lock. Sabin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabin with The Rolling Elbow. Shelley hammers down on the left shoulder of Sabin. Shelley with a Cross Arm NeckBreaker. Shelley puts his knee on the left shoulder of Sabin. Shelley ties Sabin up in a knot. Shelley with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shelley with a single leg takedown. Shelley applies a toe and ankle hold. Shelley kicks the left hamstring of Sabin. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Sabin sends Shelley face first into the canvas. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabin applies a side headlock. Sabin drops Shelley with The DDT. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Shelley hyperextends the left shoulder of Sabin. Sabin blasts Shelley with Two PK’s. Sabin rolls Shelley back into the ring. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin follows that with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Shelley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange.

Shelley kicks the left knee of Sabin. Shelley with a Double Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin hammers down on the back of Shelley’s neck. Shelley with a Release Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Shelley applies The Border City Stretch. Sabin puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabin with forearm shivers. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Sabin answers with Two Enzuigiri’s. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin with a Release German Suplex. Shelley SuperKicks Sabin. Sabin denies The Slice Bread. SuperKick Exchange. Sabin delivers The Clothesline From Hell Michigan. Sabin goes for The Cradle Shock, but Shelley lands back on his feet. Shelley hits The Slice Bread for a two count. Shelley goes for The Border City Stretch, but Sabin rolls him over for a two count. Shelley connects with The Shell Shock for a two count. Shelley makes Sabin tap out to The Border City Stretch. After the match, Violent By Design gangs up on The Motor City Machine Guns. Kushida storms into the ring to make the save to close the show.

Winner: Alex Shelley via Submission

Checkout Episode 319 of The Hoots Podcast