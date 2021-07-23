IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/22/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raju drop steps into a side headlock. Raju with a side headlock takeover. Strong Lockup. Arm-Drag Exchange. Misfired Toe Kicks. Bey blocks a sucker punch from Raju. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Bey whips Raju across the ring. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey leapfrogs over Raju. Raju starts running the ropes. Raju ducks a clothesline from Bey. Bey avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Bey. Raju starts dancing. Bey with a Headscissors Takeover. Bey dropkicks Raju. Bey avoids the shoulder block. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Bey goes for The SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Raju ducks out of the way. Raju hangs the back of Bey’s neck off the top rope. Raju with a running fist drop for a two count. Raju uses the middle rope as weapon. Shera delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Bey decks Raju with a JawBreaker. Short-Arm Reversal by Raju. Raju sends Bey chest first into the canvas. Raju clotheslines the back of Bey’s neck for a two count. Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Raju applies a rear chin lock. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Tip Up by Raju. Raju with a flying forearm smash. Raju with The Helluva Kick. Raju goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Bey ducks out of the way.

Bey ducks a clothesline from Raju. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey drops Raju with The Famouser. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Bey with a straight right hand. Bey applies a wrist lock. Bey with the irish whip. Raju dives over Bey. Raju hits The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Bey denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bey with the backslide cover for a two count. Bey ducks a clothesline from Raju. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Raju counters with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Raju applies The CrossFace. Raju kicks the left knee of Bey. Bey dodges The Blindside Knee. Raju fights out of the torture rack position. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

– Aiden English Vignette.

– IMPACT Wrestling will present IMPACT Homecoming on July 31st on IMPACT Plus.

– Eddie Edwards and William Morrisey had a parking lot brawl.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose will battle Chris Sabin in a Slammiversary Rematch.

Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James and Gail Kim Segment

Mickie James: Wow. Well, it feels good to be back. It feels good to be back, it feels good to hear that song one more time. It feels good to be standing in this ring again. And I’ll tell you what, Slammiversary to kick the champ in the mouth, that felt pretty good, too. But I will say, you know, Slammiversary did not actually go to the way I wanted, the way I anticipated. I said I came out here to not just do business but to change the business. And I had a serious intention when I stepped out here. So, I came out here today to finish up that business, so Ms. Deonna Purrazzo, I would really love it if you would come out here and join me in this ring, right now.

Deonna, thank you for coming out here, I really appreciate it. You know, I really did not want Slammiversary to get physical, that was not my intention. I recognize that there’s a time and a place for things, and perhaps you felt that was not the right time. I disagree. However, My intention was pure and it was real. I really have a honest desire to have you at Empowerrr. I said that I wanted the best of the best, and I consider you one of the very best right now, I mean that. So, on August 28th, for the first time ever, there’s going to be an all women’s PPV, head by myself, for the first time ever as a woman, sitting at the head of the table. And so I’m asking you to be part of history with me.

Deonna Purrazzo: You know what, Mickie? I came out here to give you the benefit of the doubt. I came out here hoping you would rectify your unprofessional, and quite frankly, disrespectful actions from Slammiversary. I wanted to give you a chance to do the right thing. See, you are not out here for me, you are out here for you. You want to give me lip service about how you respect me and that I’m the greatest, I know I’m the greatest. But you are not saying it for me, you’re saying to get what you want. And I know what you want, Mickie. You want NWA Empowerrr to be the greatest all women’s PPV in history.

And in order to do that, you just don’t want me, you need The Virtuosa. Every company in the world right now needs The Virtuosa. They all want a piece of the 2X Knockouts Champion. They all want a piece of the first ever Iron Woman of IMPACT Wrestling. But before we go any further, I need something from you. I need you to grovel at my feet. I need you to apologize, right now. If that’s not your intention, Mickie, if that’s not something you’re willing to do, then that’s fine because there’s something I’m willing to do. Maybe I’m willing to do to you what you did to me at Slammiversary and slap you into next week.

Gail Kim: Ladies, I’m listening to you guys back there and I have to clear up the confusion. Deonna, Mickie did not come out at Slammiversary to steal your moment, okay. I’m the one who told her to come. Yes, I thought it was a great opportunity to invite you to NWA Empowerrr. It is a historic, one night only, all women’s PPV, run by a woman and not just any woman, a legend, a pioneer of women’s wrestling, Mickie James. You do not want to miss this opportunity, do you? I mean, throughout this whole conversation, I haven’t heard a no, right? I mean, are you actually considering it?

Mickie James: Deonna, seriously, I get you, I know you, I’ve been you, and I completely understand. This is in fact, The Age Of The Virtuosa. Don’t you want to submit your brick in that foundation of your own legacy? You’re gonna do so much in this business, I mean it, and this is just the first step. I’m gonna ask you one more time, please come to NWA Empowerrr?

Deonna Purrazzo shakes Mickie James hand to close the segment.

Second Match: Matt Cardona, Jake Something, and Chelsea Green vs. Brian Myers, Sam Beale, and Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley In A 6-Person Tag Team Match

Jake Something and Sam Beale will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something repeatedly slams Beale’s face on the canvas. Beale with heavy bodyshots. Beale ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something applies a wrist lock. Something with a short-arm clothesline. Something maintains wrist control. Something tags in Cardona. Cardona headbutts the left shoulder of Beale. Beale nails Cardona with a throat thrust. Beale tags in Myers. Cardona with The Flapjack. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona transitions into a corner mount. Cardona gets distracted by Dashwood. Myers thrust kicks the back of Cardona’s knees. Myers repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Myers poses for the crowd. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers applies a front face lock. Myers tags in Beale.

Myers knocks Something off the ring apron. Myers and Beale goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Cardona counters with a Double NeckBreaker. Green and Dashwood are tagged in. Green with two flying clotheslines. Green ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Green applies a waist lock. Dashwood decks Green with a back elbow smash. Green side steps Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Green hits The Backstabber. Green drives Dashwood face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Myers sends Cardona crashing to the outside. Something clotheslines Myers to the floor. Dashwood with an inside cradle for a two count. Green ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Dashwood denies The Unprettier. Green gets distracted by Konley. Taylor Wilde pulls Konley off the apron. Dashwood attacks Green from behind. Dashwood tags in Beale. Beale goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Green lands back on her feet. Green shoves Beale into Dashwood. Green connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona, Jake Something, and Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Jay White & The ELITE Segment

Jay White: I’m sorry, where are my manners, I haven’t even introduce myself to you yet. That’s right, I’m “Switch Blade” Jay White. Oh, there’s more. I’m the number one asset in all of professional wrestling. I’m the last rock and roller. Personal favorite, I’m the man that singlehandedly sold out Madison Square Garden. I am King Switch, baby. I’m the first ever grand slam champion. I am the NEVER Openweight Champion. And I am the real belt collector. The one real belt collector, and I am here in IMPACT for one man, I am here for David Finlay. David Finlay thinks he can come to IMPACT Wrestling and hide from me, but David, I’m talking to you buddy. Our date is set. August 14th at Resurgence, David Finlay is hoping and praying for a resurgence of the Finlay name. The Finlay name in wrestling that was once respected, now is simply laughed at. Oh, how daddy must be disappointed in his son. You see, David, you career peaked when you beat me in the New Japan Cup, but buddy, that’s it for you, because you will never beat me again, and you will never beat me for this.

Although I’m here for you, David, I couldn’t pass up on the opportunity at Slammiversary to come out and say hello to Bullet Club’s greatest fans. Well, I appreciate that, I wasn’t talking about you guys, i’m talking about the guys that are walking around throwing up too sweets like it’s still 2013. Those guys are the true fans of Bullet Cub. Those guys are the true fans of “Switch Blade” Jay White. But I understand why they do that, you see, Good Brothers have only ever been relevant when they can tie their name to Bullet Club, so I see why The Good Brothers are so desperate to rejoin. But, Good Brothers, this is a new era of Bullet Club. This is my new era of Bullet Club. And in my new era of Bullet Club, we have standards, and I’m sorry Good Brothers, you guys just simply aren’t good enough anymore. So, after thinking about it, as far as your reapplication to rejoining goes, it’s gonna have to be a no. But, we all know, I’m such a nice guy, so Good Brothers, if you want to appeal that decision, the floor is yours.

– The ELITE comes out to interrupt Jay White.

Kenny Omega: Now you guys have done it. Now you’ve done it. Don, calm down it. Hey, hold him back. Oh, you fans, you brought this on yourselves, you really did. Calm down, Don, give them a piece of your mind.

Don Callis: Thank you. You know, I’m really happy because Jay White has always been one of my favorite talents when I was in New Japan making people famous on the microphone. We always loved Jay White. Good looking you kid, great athlete, great guy, hey, you even got the promos down, kid. I hear you talking about the new Bullet Club. I remember what it used to BE like. I remember what the real Bullet Club was like because it had “The Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, it had Big Daddy Gallows, and of course the man who took it to a whole new level, the god of pro wrestling, Kenny Omega.

You see, Jay, while you are cooking food for the veterans and washing people’s back, Kenny Omega, The Invisible Hand, and The Good Brothers were selling out the Tokyo Dome. You honestly think that you’re gonna come out here and step to The ELITE? You my friend are in charge of a group called The Club that sells, dozens of t-shirts? A group that is loaded, with the exception of you, with mid-carders, so I think really what we should be talking about is you putting your foot forward to ask our permission to join The ELITE.

Jay White: Don, you don’t even work here anymore, do you? Hang on, did you call him a wrestling god, is that what you said? You’re reminiscing selling out all these places. If you’re gonna talk about the old days, make sure you don’t forget about one particular day, and that was the day the last time me and your wrestling god were in the ring, one on one. And I believe, correct me if I’m wrong, Don, but I believe I beat him.

Kenny Omega: We’re gonna have to really talk about this, Don and I. We’re gonna get back to this.

Jay White: Of course, you are.

– The Good Brothers says that Jay White is complete ungrateful for what they did for The Bullet Club. They want a thank you from Jay White.

Jay White: It never changes with you guys, does it? All you ever did was this (talk), and it looks like all you do now is still talk, but it doesn’t matter what you say, because us three, we know the truth. The truth is, your (Karl Anderson) career peaked when you lost the 2012 G1 Final. And all three of us, and I think maybe more, we all know that I am simply everything you two wish you could’ve been.

White gets into a brawl with The Good Brothers. Gallows drops White with The Big Boot. Gallows is raining down haymakers. Gallows goes for The Magic Killer, but Chris Bey storms into the ring to make the save.

Third Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

David Finlay and Ace Austin will start things off. Austin drop steps into a side headlock. Finlay whips Austin across the ring. Austin drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Robinson taunts Fulton. Robinson with a full arm dragon twist. Robinson with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Robinson slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Robinson tags in Finlay. Drop Toe Hold/Leg Drop Combination. Robinson goes for a Senton Splash, but Austin ducks out of the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Fulton rocks Finlay with a forearm smash. Austin slams Finlay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton whips Finlay into the turnbuckles.

Austin and Fulton has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin kicks Finlay in the back for a one count. Austin applies a side headlock. Austin stomps on Finlay’s chest. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton with a gut punch. Finlay kicks Fulton in the gut. Finlay with forearm shivers. Fulton launches Finlay to the corner. Fulton kicks Finlay in the chest. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Fulton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Fulton ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count. The referee is trying to get Robinson out of the ring. Austin drives his knee into Finlay’s back. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Austin.

Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin with a Low Enzuigiri. Austin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay applies a waist lock. Finlay dodges the back fist. Finlay with a Back Body Drop. Robinson and Fulton are tagged in. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson dodges The Big Boot. Finlay sends Fulton crashing to the outside. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Finlay wipes out Fulton with The Slingshot Pescado. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Fulton catches Robinson in mid-air. Fulton goes for The End Of Days, but Robinson counters with the sunset flip to pickup the victory. After the match. Austin and Fulton attacks FinJuice from behind. Finlay with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. FinJuice prepares for The Doomsday Device. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera storms into the ring and makes the save for Austin and Fulton.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Decay (c) vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Rosemary and Kiera Hogan will start things off. Rosemary blocks The SuperKick. Rosemary applies a waist lock. Hogan rolls Rosemary over for a two count. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Hogan avoids The Spear. Hogan and Rosemary are running the ropes. Rosemary avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Hogan denies The Exploder Suplex. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hogan talks smack to Rosemary. Rosemary with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Rosemary tugs on Hogan’s hair. Rosemary applies a hammerlock. Havok tags herself in. Double Lariat. Havok goes for a Bodyslam, but Hogan lands back on her feet. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Steelz with The Missile Dropkick. Steelz follows that with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Havok denies The Running Bulldog. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination for a two count. Havok slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Havok tags in Rosemary.

Assisted Stinger Splash. Havok levels Steelz with The Body Avalanche. Rosemary repeatedly slams Steelz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary gets distracted by Hogan. Steelz drops Rosemary with The Cutter. Steelz HeadButts Rosemary. Steelz applies a front face lock. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan kicks Rosemary in the chest. Hogan stomps on Rosemary’s back. Hogan with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Hogan transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Hogan drives Rosemary face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan kicks Rosemary in the ribs. Hogan with a blistering chop. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz unloads two knife edge chops. Steelz argues with the referee. Rosemary takes a swipe at Hogan. Steelz with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Steelz starts twerking. Steelz applies The Camel Clutch. Steelz with clubbing crossfaces. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary hits The SlingBlade. Steelz side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Steelz connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count.

Steelz applies a front face lock. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Rosemary in the back for a two count. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a double sledge. Steelz with forearm shivers. Rosemary is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Havok and Hogan are tagged in. Havok with a series of clotheslines. Havok sends Hogan face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Havok with Two Body Avalanches. Havok with The Face Wash. Steelz slides out of the ring. Havok tells Steelz to bring it. Hogan applies The Sleeper Hold. Havok tags in Rosemary. Rosemary drops Hogan with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Steelz runs interference. Hogan SuperKicks Steelz. Rosemary tags in Havok. The Decay plants Hogan with their Spear/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Decay via Pinfall

