IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/1/22

The Factory

Dallas, Texas

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. The OGK w/Maria Kanellis Bennett For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson and Mike Bennett will start things off. Forearm Exchange. A pier six brawl breaks out in the ring. Dosey Do Routine. Bennett drives Anderson back first into the turnbuckles. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gallows with a double clothesline. Gallows clotheslines Taven over the top rope. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Bennett in the gut. Gallows slaps Bennett in the chest. Gallows slams Bennett’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Bennett. Gallows punches Bennett. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Bennett kicks Gallows in the chest. Bennett with a toe kick to Anderson. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Taven drops Anderson with a Spinning Heel Kick. Taven with another Enzuigiri. Taven ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Taven with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count.

Taven applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with elbows into the midsection of Taven. Taven dropkicks Anderson. Taven poses for the crowd. Taven drags Anderson to the corner and tags in Bennett. Bennett stomps on Anderson’s chest. Bennett knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Bennett is choking Anderson with his boot. Taven delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Bennett unloads two knife edge chops. Bennett whips Anderson into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bennett stomps on Anderson’s back. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Taven leapfrogs over Anderson. OGK with a chop/forearm combination. Double Toe Kick. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bennett SuperKicks Anderson for a two count. Bennett taunts Gallows. Bennett applies a front face lock. Taven tags himself in. Taven kicks Anderson in the ribs. Taven is choking Anderson with his boot. Taven with a forearm smash. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett applies a rear chin lock.

Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Anderson. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven goes for a SpringBoard MoonSault, but Anderson gets his knees up in the air. Bennett tags himself in. Bennett with a running forearm smash to Gallows. Bennett goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Anderson counters with The Ushigoroshi. Gallows and Taven are tagged in. Gallows with two clotheslines. Gallows kicks Taven in the face. Gallows ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Gallows SuperKicks Bennett. Gallows with The Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a leaping shoulder tackle. Gallows follows that with a Pumphandle Slam for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Bennett counters with a SuperKick. Gallows uppercuts Bennett. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson knocks Bennett off the apron. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Gallows dumps Bennett out of the ring. Gallows with another uppercut. Bennett side steps Gallows into the steel ring steps. Anderson gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. OGK connects with The Proton Pack to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The OGK via Pinfall

Second Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Kenny King w/Maria Kanellis Bennett For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King drives his knee into the midsection of Bailey. King hammers down on the back of Bailey’s neck. King punches Bailey in the back. King is mauling Bailey in the corner. King with the irish whip. Bailey dives over King. King clotheslines Bailey. Forearm Exchange. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. King Powerslams Bailey for a two count. Bailey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bailey ducks a clothesline from King. Chop Exchange. King sends Bailey to the corner. Bailey kicks King in the face. Bailey ducks a clothesline from King. Bailey with a Running Hurricanrana. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. King reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Bailey dives over the soccer kick from King. Bailey kicks the right shoulder of King. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bailey kicks King off the ring apron. Bailey with a blistering chop. King rakes the eyes of Bailey. King HeadButts Bailey. King applies a wrist lock. Bailey avoids the steel barricade. Bailey SuperKicks King. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey drops King with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey rolls King back into the ring.

Bailey gets distracted by Maria. King rocks Bailey with a forearm smash. King with The Exploder Suplex into the apron. King has complete control of the match during the commercial break. King stomps on Bailey’s back. Bailey clings onto the top rope. King with a chop/haymaker combination. King whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey holds onto the ropes. Bailey kicks King in the face. King blocks The Pump Kick. King with a Scorpion Kick. King hits The SpineBuster for a two count. King puts Bailey on the top turnbuckle. King with a straight right hand. Bailey denies The SuperPlex. Bailey shoves King off the middle turnbuckle. Bailey with The Missile Dropkick. King sweeps out the legs of Bailey. King kicks Bailey in the chest. Bailey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey delivers his combination offense. Bailey with a Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count.

Bailey finally lands The Roundhouse Kick. King uses the referee as a shield. King decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. King inadvertently clocks the referee with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bailey kicks King in the face. Bailey prepares for The Ultimo Weapon. King delivers the low blow. Referee Brandon Tolle enters the ring. King drops Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King argues with Tolle. Bailey SuperKicks King. Bailey ascends to the top turnbuckle. King with a leaping uppercut. Maria continues to run interference. Bailey with an Apron Enzuigiri. King uses Maria for leverage to pickup the victory for the moment. The original referee Daniel Spencer overturns the decision, and this match will indeed restart and Honor No More will be banned from ringside. King throws a fit on the outside. Bailey with a SpringBoard MoonSault. Bailey rolls King back into the ring. Bailey with a Running Windmill Kick. Bailey goes for The Ultimo Weapon, but King counters with a knee lift. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Bailey counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Next week, Yuya Uemura will make his IMPACT Wrestling Debut.

Third Match: Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne

Dorada applies a side headlock. Zayne whips Dorada across the ring. Dorada runs into Zayne. Zayne drops down on the canvas. Zayne sends Dorada into the ropes. Zayne leapfrogs over Dorada. Dorada lunges over Zayne. Agility Fest Continues. Hurricanrana Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Dorada. Zayne sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada scales the ropes. Dorada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Zayne regroups on the outside. Dorada slides out of the ring. Zayne with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Zayne unloads two knife edge chops. Zayne resets the referee’s ten count. Chop Exchange. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Zayne rolls Dorada back into the ring. Zayne with a Leaping Elbow Drop on the apron. Dorada blocks a boot from Zayne. Zayne kicks Dorada in the chest. Zayne drops Dorada with a SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne with a SpringBoard MoonSault. Zayne has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Zayne blocks a boot from Dorada. Zayne with a forearm smash.

Zayne puts Dorada on the top turnbuckle. Zayne goes for The SuperPlex, but Dorada blocks it. Dorada with forearm shivers. Dorada with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Dorada follows that with two clotheslines. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Dorada sends Zayne tumbling to the floor. Dorada with a SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha to the outside. Dorada slaps Zayne in the chest. Dorada rolls Zayne back into the ring. Dorada with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Zayne denies The Dorada Driver. Zayne applies a waist lock. Dorada with three sharp elbow strikes. Dorada denies The Baja Blast. Zayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne with a running elbow smash. Zayne puts Dorada on the top turnbuckle. Dorada shoves Zayne off the top turnbuckle. Zayne with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne with a Rising Knee Strike. Zayne follows that with The Baja Blast for a two count. Zayne with a Roll Through Enzuigiri. Zayne drags Dorada to the corner. Zayne goes for The 450 Splash, but Dorada ducks out of the way. Dorada rolls Zayne back into the ring. Dorada with a Spinning DDT. Dorada connects with The Dorada Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mascara Dorada via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo w/Chelsea Green vs. Masha Slamovich. The Winner Will Battle Jordynne Grace For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship At Bound For Glory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo shoves Slamovich. Slamovich backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Chop Exchange. Slamovich reverses out of the irish whip from Purrazzo. Purrazzo applies a waist lock. Slamovich with three sharp elbow strikes. Purrazzo runs around Slamovich. Purrazzo with a Hurricanrana. Purrazzo poses for the crowd. Slamovich side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Slamovich with three hair mare takeovers. Slamovich kicks Purrazzo in the back. Slamovich with The PK for a one count. Slamovich goes for The Snow Plow, but Purrazzo lands back on her feet. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Purrazzo walks up the rampway. Slamovich rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Green runs interference behind the referee’s back. Slamovich kicks Green in the chest. Purrazzo with a Running Knee Strike. Purrazzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Slamovich’s chest. Purrazzo is choking Slamovich with her boot. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Slamovich with heavy bodyshots. Purrazzo punches Slamovich in the back. Purrazzo whips Slamovich across the ring. Slamovich with a double boot through the ropes. Rollup Exchange. Purrazzo kicks Slamovich in the face. Purrazzo with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Slamovich drives Purrazzo back first into the turnbuckles. Slamovich with clubbing shoulder blocks. Purrazzo continues to kick Slamovich in the face. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Slamovich with the backslide cover for a two count. Slamovich drops Purrazzo with The Big Boot. Slamovich with a Rising Knee Strike. Slamovich with The Helluva Kick. Slamovich follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Slamovich with clubbing headbutts. Purrazzo blocks The Vertical Suplex. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Slamovich grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Slamovich uses the bottom rope to choke Purrazzo. Slamovich with a forearm smash. Slamovich sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo avoids The Helluva Kick. Purrazzo sends Slamovich shoulder first into the steel ring post. Purrazzo with Three German Suplex’s. Slamovich denies The Queen’s Gambit. Slamovich hits The Air Raid Crash into the turnbuckles for a two count. Slamovich gets distracted by Green. Purrazzo kicks Slamovich in the gut. Purrazzo connects with The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Slamovich denies The PK. Purrazzo dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Slamovich with The Spinning Back Fist. Slamovich kicks Green off the ring apron. Slamovich plants Purrazzo with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory. After the match, Jordynne Grace comes down to the ring and has a standoff with Slamovich to close the show.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

