AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, as well as promote this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, where the Mad King will be taking on Tomohiro Ishii from NJPW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals whose mic work he enjoys in WWE:

Yeah [I like Roman Reigns’ mic work]. I love the high chief, whatever the gimmick is, head of the table — there you go, ‘Head of the table’ I think. Yeah, of course. That’s why he’s the top guy, that’s why he’s the guy. There’s a reason for it. If he could not speak or capture you emotionally, he would not be up there. Of course I love all the dudes in The New Day. They’re entertaining, they can all talk. Kevin Owens, he’s a talker, he can go. There’s so many good people out there. Sami Zayn’s another one. I could go through the whole roster and tell you a lot of them are great talkers and they can go.

On his relationship with Sonjay Dutt:

There’s certain ways New Yorkers — there’s New Yorker-speak. There’s certain words New Yorkers would never use so when I’m reading something or whatever, I’m like, I would never say that. At IMPACT — I’m gonna bury Sonjay Dutt a little bit. I love him, I love him but I’m gonna bury him. At IMPACT when I was there, he would write stuff for me and Homicide and Hernandez and we would all look at it and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ We would all look at it and be like, ‘What episode of The Wire have you watched this week to make you think I’m gonna say that?’ One time, he put something about, yeah, you guys, something about Queens and you know, being a New Yorker, I’m from Yonkers, Homicide’s from Brooklyn. We looked at him like, yo, what are you trying to say? We’re not from Queens. We got really offended and people didn’t understand why but we did so…

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)