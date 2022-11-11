Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin have tied the knot.

Purrazzo took to Instagram, seen in the post below, and revealed that she and Maclin were married on Thursday.

“Mr. & Mrs. Kupryk [heart emoji],” she wrote with a photo from the wedding.

The ceremony took place at the Hewitt Oaks venue in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Maclin and Purrazzo announced their engagement on February 12 of this year.

You can see the full Instagram post below:

