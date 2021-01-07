Tuesday’s Genesis go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, the first show of 2021, drew 148,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #142 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s Best Of 2020 Part 2 show, which drew 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #140 for the night in viewership but did not make the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo.

This was the lowest Impact viewership since November 17 of last year, which drew 146,000 viewers.

CNN’s Election Night In American program at 10pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.92 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.815 million viewers. MSNBC’s Election Coverage program at 8pm topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.655 million viewers, ranking #8 with a 0.68 in the key demo.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 1.01 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.685 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

