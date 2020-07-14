Indie Star Warhorse Teased As Future TNT Title Challenger On Latest AEW “Road To”

On the latest episode of AEW’s “Road to Fight for the Fallen” Youtube series, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes discusses new potential TNT title challengers from the independent circuit, and whether there was anyone in particular he had his eye on. Rhodes’ manager/coach Arn Anderson responds with, “How about that Warhorse kid?”
For those unfamiliar…indie star Warhorse has been pushing for a matchup against Rhodes ever since the open challenge stipulation began. Rhodes, who looks irritated by hearing Warhorse’s name, does not answer Anderson. However Warhorse did release a gif of himself screaming. Check it out below.
