Shayna Baszler Makes Return to RAW During Men’s Match

Shayna Baszler made her return to WWE RAW during tonight’s show on the USA Network.

Baszler interrupted WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Akira Tozawa before they could begin their title match in the ring. Baszler took out Tozawa’s ninjas, and then allowed Tozawa and Truth to leave the ring without taking a beating. Baszler then cut a promo about how she’s been so patient, and has allowed everyone on RAW to have their fun, but now she’s done. Baszler continued and says all the weak minded women’s champions are running around fooling themselves with the disillusion that they are in control, that the limbs and terror left in Baszler’s wake are a distant memory. Baszler also said she’s back to shatter that illusion by hitting everyone with a hard dose of reality, and that she is that reality.

Baszler tweeted after the segment and wrote, “Never left. #Reality”

It was recently reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had “soured” on Baszler and pulled her from RAW TV. You can click here to read that backstage report. It looks like Baszler is now back in the storylines.

Before tonight Baszler had not been used since defeating Natalya in the Submission Match on the May 18 RAW episode.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s return at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

The only thing you see, you know it's gonna be…the #QueenofSpades is here on #WWERaw!@QoSBaszler just issued a WARNING! pic.twitter.com/Z3k5sfAiw4 — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020

