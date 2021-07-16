WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is reportedly dealing with a legitimate hand injury.

As noted, it was announced on Thursday’s NXT UK episode that WALTER’s rematch with Ilja Dragunov is being delayed after WALTER suffered a “severe injury” to his left hand. The match had been scheduled for next Thursday’s episode. The storyline behind the injury was that WALTER hurt his hand while fighting backstage with Dragunov.

In an update, WALTER’s hand injury is a legitimate injury and not a part of the storylines, according to PWInsider. As of today there is no update on how long WALTER may be out of the ring.

As seen below, WALTER tweeted a photo from the Silverstone Circuit race track for today’s British Grand Prix Formula 1 race. The leader of Imperium can be seen wearing a brace on his hand.

Dragunov vs. WALTER II was to be the rematch from the October 29, 2020 NXT UK main event, which saw WALTER retain in a bout that was praised by fans and wrestlers. There is no word on when the match will take place, but we will keep you updated.

WALTER has held the NXT UK Title for 830 days as of today.

Stay tuned for more on WALTER’s injury and return. Below is the tweet from today:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.