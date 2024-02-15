An update on several stars in AEW.

Fightful Select has released a new report providing details on several big names, including Jeff Hardy, who suffered an injury during last night’s AEW Rampage tapings in a matchup against Jeff Hardy. The fear as of this writing is that Hardy broke his nose, and is being evaluated for a concussion. He was legitimately knocked out in the bout.

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has been out of action for almost a month. It doesn’t appear that the champ is injured but Fightful states that there are some creative ideas that are being pitched for her character that await her clearance.

Wheeler Yuta has also been noticeably absent. It is revealed in the report that the current ROH Pure Champion is dealing with an injury, although it is unknown what it could be. He was announced as one of the competitors of the Blackpool Combat Club that will be competing at the March 29th CMLL event at Arena Mexico.