Jennifer Pepperman, a former Senior Writer and Producer for WWE, has officially left the company, according to a report by Pwinsider. Pepperman’s departure was not due to a release but rather her own decision to move on from WWE.

Pepperman initially joined WWE in April 2017, bringing with her a wealth of experience as a Producer and Director in the world of soap operas as she had worked on popular shows like One Life To Live and As the World Turns.

Adam Pearce, the General Manager of SmackDown, took to Twitter to acknowledge Pepperman’s departure: