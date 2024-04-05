Some familiar faces to Japanese wrestling fans have been spotted behind-the-scenes at the venue for tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” show.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7c on FOX from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, PWInsider.com is reporting that former STARDOM owner Rossy Ogawa and highly-touted women’s prospect Giulia have been spotted backstage at the show.

Whether or not Giulia, who WWE has been wanting to sign for a while now, appears on-screen during the broadcast tonight remains to be seen.

As noted, there has been whispers throughout WrestleMania XL Week that Giulia could turn up at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event on Saturday, which also emanates from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Giulia and Rossy Ogawa were also spotted at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia during WrestleMania XL Week this week.

