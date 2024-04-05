WWE SmackDown Results 4/5/24

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The Kevin Owens Show With Special Guest: Randy Orton & Logan Paul

Kevin Owens: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to a very special edition of The Kevin Owens Show. And it’s not just special because it’s WrestleMania weekend, it’s special because my guest tonight is an absolute legend in this industry. And every time I get to share the ring with him, it means a lot to me. We’ll share it on Sunday, but I’m going to bring him out, right now. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, Randy Orton. You want to sit? Alright, these WWE chairs are the best that money can buy. They spin and everything. Now, Randy, thank you for joining me here tonight. And, you know, on Sunday, it’s a big match, it’s Randy Orton versus Kevin Owens, that’s me, versus Logan Paul. Yeah, yeah, the worst. I wrote, he’s cool for you, Randy. And it’s for the United States Championship. And, you know, obviously, we both want to walk out champion, we know what that means. But, for tonight, we sit here united by a common denominator, and that is our strong dislike slash hatred for one, Logan Paul. I guess they all feel it, too. But, you know, The Kevin Owens Show is about tough questions, so I have a tough question for you, Randy. Yeah, hey, that’s what I wrote on the shirt. Look, Logan Paul sucks, right here. So, my question is, on a scale of 1-10, just how dislikeable, annoying, repulsive do you find Logan Paul? There’s a guy who used to do those yes chants.

Randy Orton: You know, I got to disagree with everybody. Yeah, I’m going to say that he’s an 11, that’s right.

Logan Paul: Randy, Kevin, hey guys. Look at you guys, so cute, being best friends. You guys are like a couple of toddlers playing in a sandbox. Meanwhile, me, I’m a don. I’m out here in the real world. Building empires. Shut up, Philadelphia, you are all idiots. I’m building empires, you two are doing what? Wasting your time on The Kevin Owens Show? You idiots, I’m two steps ahead of you at all times. I’m already out here, thinking about my victory at WrestleMania, outside the ring, where I will retain and remain United States Champion.

Kevin Owens: You know, this guy talks a lot of trash for someone who is literally across the street. Did you know that the stadium is right across the street?

Randy Orton: I think you’re right, and we’re very close.

Kevin Owens: Yeah, it’s like right out those doors.

Randy Orton: Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Kevin Owens: You know, I think I am.

Orton and Owens start making the journey towards Lincoln Financial Field. A-Town Down Under appears from under the ring and starts running after them to close the segment.

First Match: The 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Participants: (Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Omos, JD McDonagh, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews, Ivar, Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Cameron Grimes, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Cedric Alexander, Ashante Thee Adonis, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Kit Wilson was eliminated by Omos

2.) Elton Prince eliminated himself

3.) Angel Garza was eliminated by Joaquin Wilde

4.) Humberto Carrillo was eliminated by Cruz Del Toro

5.) Cameron Grimes was eliminated by Indus Sher

6.) Jinder Mahal was eliminated by Apollo Crews

7.) Apollo Crew was eliminated by Sanga

8.) Sanga was eliminated by Julius Creed

9.) Veer was eliminated by Brutus Creed

10.) Omos was eliminated by The Creed Brothers

11.) Julius Creed was eliminated by Omos

12.) Brutus Creed was eliminated by Omos

13.) Joaquin Wilde was eliminated by Bronson Reed

14.) Cedric Alexander was eliminated by Ivar

15.) Ashante Thee Adonis was eliminated by Ivar

16.) Ricochet was eliminated by JD McDonagh

17.) Luke Gallows was eliminated during the commercial break

18.) Karl Anderson was eliminated during the commercial break

19.) JD McDonagh was eliminated by Akira Tozawa

20.) Otis was eliminated by Ivar

21.) Akira Tozawa was eliminated by Ivar

22.) Ivar was eliminated by Bronson Reed

Winner: Bronson Reed

– The Final Testament Vignette.

– Logan Paul walks down to the ring talking smack to the Philly crowd. He runs into a trap by Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Owens nails Paul with The Stunner. Orton plants Paul with The RKO.

– We go to the back, and we see Dragon Lee laid out on the floor favoring his shoulder. Carlito was checking on him. Nick Aldis wants to know who attacked him? Rey and Zelina had to leave the scene because her match is next.

Second Match: Zelina Vega w/Rey Mysterio vs. Elektra Lopez w/Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo

This match started during the commercial break. Lopez applies The Cobra Clutch. Vega decks Lopez with a JawBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Vega drops Lopez with a Roundhouse Kick. Vega with two diving clotheslines. Vega slams Lopez’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vega with a flurry of kicks. Vega with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Lopez catches Vega in mid-air. Lopez delivers The Electrifier for a two count. Lopez starts rag dolling Vega. Lopez ascends to the middle turnbuckle.

Lopez kicks Vega in the chest. Vega responds with The 619. Vega hits The Spike DDT. The referee gets distracted by Dominik. Vega slaps Dominik in the face. Rey pulls Dominik off the ring apron. Lopez connects with The Electric Shock to pickup the victory. After the match, Santos and Dominik gangs up on Rey. Santos tells Andrade to join in. Santos shoves Andrade. Dominik asks Andrade what’s up. Andrade clotheslines Dominik. Andrade dumps Santos out of the ring. Andrade clotheslines Dominik over the top rope. Andrade shakes Rey’s hand. It looks like Andrade will be Dragon Lee’s replacement at WrestleMania.

Winner: Elektra Lopez via Pinfall

Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill and Naomi’s Message To Damage CTRL

Bianca BelAir: Now, everybody knows that I have the longest history with Damage CTRL. You know, ever since they stepped into the ring with me two years ago at SummerSlam, I have been fighting for my life. Fighting them every single week. Time after time, me, myself, and I. Honestly, it got so exhausting that I wanted to give up. Until my good sis Naomi showed up and she reminded me exactly what I was fighting for in the first place. And you know what, Sis, Damage CTRL has been doing way too much for far too long, and it’s time to stop them.

Naomi: Yeah, girl, because they turn you every which way they wanted. You were getting dragged, left to right, every week. I was like, no, not the braid, get off her braid.

Bianca BelAir: Okay, hold up, because they were dragging you, left to right, up and down, all around, too. We are in this because of you. What were you thinking?

Naomi: I wasn’t, but what I do know is, regardless, we’re going to WrestleMania. The fact of the matter is, B, regardless, we needed each other. I needed you, you needed me to take on Damage CTRL. But even the Glow-EST wasn’t enough to end them because we were outnumbered.

Bianca BelAir: You know what? You’re right. But you know what Damage CTRL’s problem is? Them girls have been on top for too long, they started to get cocky. They almost took every single person that tried to help me. So, the last thing they were expecting was for someone else to come through. And lucky for us, that comes in the form of the newest SmackDown Superstar, and our WrestleMania tag team partner, Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill: Thank you, Bianca. And thank you, Naomi. And I want to give a special shoutout to Damage CTRL. Because you know, those women stepped up and got stepped on, and gave me the best opportunity on the grandest stage, to the show the WWE Universe what Jade Cargill is all about. And with The EST, and The GLOW, The Big 3, we’re going to show why there is no Damage CTRL. So, this message is for you, Asuka, Kairi, Dakota. You are now in the eye of the storm.

Third Match: The New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Pete Dunne and Austin Theory will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dunne backs Theory into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Theory rocks Dunne with a forearm smash. Dunne blocks a boot from Theory. Dunne with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dunne stomps on the right ankle of Theory. Dunne tags in Bate. Dunne stomps on the midsection of Theory. Assisted Senton Splash. Bate ducks a clothesline from Theory. Bate dropkicks Theory. Waller tags himself in. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Bate wraps his legs around Waller’s neck. Bate with a Headscissors Takeover. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Theory runs interference from the outside. Dunne stomps on the right hand of Theory. Dunne goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but Theory counters with a forearm smash. Bate with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Waller responds with a Running Knee Strike. Waller nails Bate with The Tornado DDT on the ring apron.

A-Town Down Under has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Theory slams Bate’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Theory tags in Waller. BackBreaker/Roll Through BlockBuster Combination for a two count. Waller goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Bate counters with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Bate tags in Dunne. Enzuigiri Party. Dunne with Two German Suplex’s. Dunne stomps on Waller’s fingers. Dunne with a Basement Dropkick. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Theory with The Roll Through Dropkick. Bate responds with Bop and Bang. Bate goes for a Handspring Lariat, but Waller counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Waller slides out of the ring. Waller scores a right jab. Waller goes for The Roll Through Stunner, but Dunne counters with a forearm smash. Dunne tags in Bate. The New Catch Republic connects with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory. After the match, The Judgment Day lays out The New Catch Republic and A-Town Down Under.

Winner: The New Catch Republic via Pinfall

Bayley & Iyo Sky Segment

Bayley: I am no stranger to making history. First ever Women’s Tag Team Champion. First ever Women’s Grand Slam Champion. But I decided it was time to create something unique and groundbreaking, Damage CTRL. We shared a vision of taking over WWE, and we did. But suddenly it wasn’t about us anymore. Iyo brought in her old best friends, Kairi Sane and Asuka, and I became an outcast, somehow. Even after a record-breaking Royal Rumble victory, Iyo didn’t believe in me.

Iyo Sky: Bayley started Damage CTRL because she was lost. The only reason Bayley wanted us to succeed is so she could take the credit. We outgrew Bayley. So I did what needed to be done. There was a time I saw Bayley as my friend. And I’ll regret that for the rest of my life.

Bayley: I keep asking questioning myself, like, what was real? Was our friendship real? Were they just using me? I built Damage CTRL with all my heart, and I will do everything in my soul to break them.

LA Knight Promo

Let me talk to you. AJ Styles, LA Knight, WrestleMania. YEAH! YEAH! YEAH! Two nights, and I’m feeling fresh as I walk in with a man that some call, The Phenomenal One. Let me level with you, AJ, I do think you’re phenomenal. Matter of fact, I think you’re phenomenal at not showing up. I think you’re phenomenal at running away. And this Sunday, you will be phenomenal by being stomped by the man they call the megastar. So, here how it goes down, there’s no more time for running, there’s only time for crying.

So, you can go ahead and grab your crying towel, dummy, YEAH! You should be running home doing that, because ever since you came back, all you have been doing is crying about me. And what you should be doing is thanking me. You should be bowing at the altar of LA Knight. Because when I put the boots to you, I actually get people talking about you. I actually make you interesting. Well, Sunday night, I’m going to give them plenty to talk about. Because I’m not just going to put the boots to you, I’m going to give you the 3, the hard way, as I boot you straight through the uprights like Jake Elliot. And you, Philadelphia, the whole damn world will know whose game this is, with everybody saying, LA Knight, YEAH!

– The Pride Vignette.

Fourth Match: Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa w/The Bloodline

Jey is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Sikoa shoves Jey towards the corner. Jey decks Sikoa with a back elbow smash. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sikoa launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jey sends Sikoa tumbling to the floor. Jey goes for The Suicide Dive, but Sikoa counters with a straight right hand. Sikoa delivers The Uranage Slam on the ring apron. Sikoa has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sikoa applies a nerve hold. Jey is displaying his fighting spirit. Sikoa with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Sikoa is raining down haymakers in the corner. Sikoa HeadButts Jey. The referee admonishes Sikoa. Sikoa goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Jey ducks out of the way. Jey with another round of haymakers. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Drop, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Sikoa. Jey with a drop down uppercut.

Sikoa blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey plays to the crowd. Jey delivers The Running Hip Attack for a two count. Jey goes for The Spear, but Sikoa counters with The Samoan Drop. Jey denies The Samoan Spike. Jey with Two SuperKicks. Jey ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Jey Spears Sikoa. Jey connects with The Uso Splash for a two count. Jimmy Uso attacks Jey from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, The Bloodline gangs up on Jey. Sikoa gets Jey in position for The Samoan Spike. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins storm into the ring to make the save. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Cody drops Sikoa with The Cody Cutter. Cody starts whipping The Bloodline with a nightmare weight belt. Jey rolls Jimmy back into the ring. Jimmy begs for mercy. Cody connects with The CrossRhodes. Rollins attacks Jimmy with the weight belt. Jey plants Jimmy with The Uso Splash.

Cody Rhodes: 40 years of WrestleMania. Can you feel that? 40 years of WrestleMania, talk about the pressure. Tomorrow night, my partner, my friend, the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Freakin’ Rollins, we are going to slap “The Final Boss” The Rock so hard that his ego lifts out of his body and he remembers what it’s like to be The People’s Champion. We are going to shatter the foundation of The Bloodline. And on Sunday, I am going to dethrone “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. That’s right. I am fighting for every moment that has defined me, for every single fan that has believed in me, and my dream was to become champion. And on Sunday, know this, that one good story ends, an even better one begins.

Winner: Jey Uso via Disqualification

