Expect the final stop on the road to WrestleMania XL to have its’ share of newsworthy items tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, an interesting note has surfaced.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that the WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcast, which kicks off tonight at 8/7c, will feature the announcement of a change of some kind to the currently advertised lineup for WrestleMania XL.

WrestleMania XL goes down on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage, and again on Saturday and Sunday for WrestleMania XL results coverage.