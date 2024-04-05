Ring of Honor’s Wrestlemania-week supershow returns!
- Fight Without Honor: Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle
- Ring of Honor World TV Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson
- Queens Quest & Tam Nakano vs. Empress Nexus Venus & Mei Seira
- Ring of Honor Women’s World TV Title Tournament Final: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata
- Ring of Honor World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
- Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
ROH Supercard of Honor 2024
Live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!