The WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with a bang this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania XL on Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia, PA., the opening segment for the show has been revealed.

PWInsider.com is reporting that tonight’s WWE on FOX blue brand show will kick off at 8/7c with The KO Show featuring Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

The segment is designed to promote the triple-threat match for the WWE United States Championship between Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at night two of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.