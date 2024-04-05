The commentary team is set for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE held their WrestleMania XL Kickoff live stream on Friday, April 6, 2024 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and during the special event to promote the two-night PLE this weekend, an announcement was made.

It was announced during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event on Friday evening that the commentary team for both nights of WrestleMania XL will be a three-man team.

Handling the commentary for WrestleMania XL Night 1 on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and WrestleMania XL Night 2 on Sunday, April 7, 2024, live inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. will be Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Corey Graves.

As previously noted earlier today, Samantha Irvin will handle the ring introductions for every match on both nights of WrestleMania XL as the ring announcer.

Check out the complete WrestleMania XL Kickoff live stream archive from Friday, April 5, 2024 via the YouTube player embedded below.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.