WWE has revealed that two additional matches have been added to this week’s episode of NXT.

Mick Foley, a WWE Hall of Famer, shared on Instagram that NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels granted him the honor of announcing these matches, which will be qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge. The first match will feature Tiffany Stratton facing off against Fallon Henley, while the second match will see Dijak taking on Tyler Bate.

Here is the updated card for the show:

NXT Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa

Lyra Valkyria to make return

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Dijak vs. Tyler Bate