Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed working with Dustin Rhodes. Here are the highlights:

On working with Dustin Rhodes:

“Dustin Rhodes is probably one of the most underrated wrestlers out there. He can do it all. He’s been doing it all for years. He gets right there, close to the top, but never quite gets it all. And they miss the boat. Sometimes your best workers aren’t the guy that’s in the main event.”

On Dustin’s importance to AEW:

“He pretty much runs all the women’s stuff, you know? Yeah. And that’s just. He’s done an incredible job. Unbelievable job. But just like his ring work. Unbelievable. Incredible. So what are you going to do? You know, he’s very fortunate to be in that spot. And there ain’t nobody going to see you unless he wants to get out. Those. Those girls love him. They love him to death, man.”

