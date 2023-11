In early 2024, Will Ospreay will need to make a big decision as his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling ends. Numerous promotions, such as WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, are expected to compete for his talents.

In a recent interview, he noted he will consider all available options, including WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is still in the picture to sign him, and it’s not a lock that he’s going to AEW as Ospreay is looking to get the best offer possible.