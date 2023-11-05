After AEW Collision went off the air on Saturday night, the action continued inside the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Matches were taped before and after the show for next week’s episode of Ring Of Honor TV.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results.

*ROH Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Angelico with a brainbuster.

*Leyla Hirsch defeated Charlette Renegade. Racheal Ellering helped Hirsch but was ignored after saving her from a post-bout attack.

*The Iron Savages defeated Griff Garrison and Cole Karter with Maria Kanellis.

*Anthony Ogogo defeated Jon Cruz.

*Billie Starkz with ROH Women’s Champion defeated Rachael Ellering. Athena attacked Ellering after and then pushed Starkz to do the same. Leyla Hirsch hit the ring to chase them off.

Josh Woods defeated XK Bishop.

*Darius Martin & Action Andretti & The Infantry defeated Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty & Peter Avalan & Ryan Nemeth

*Dralistico defeated Gravity.