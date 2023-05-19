– The Street Profits will represent WWE at Sunday’s MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will participate in various activities inside the Great American Ballpark, then Dawkins, a Cincinnati native, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game, which begins at 11:35am. Thanks to longtime reader Daniel Garcia for the tip.

– The latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts show on YouTube features Ivar of The Viking Raiders, as seen in the video below. The episode was filmed at Bloom Yoga in Shreveport, Louisiana, with instructor Stephanie Meyer Chapman. Ivar noted how he’s been wrestling for more than 20 years, and he needs yoga to feel normal after being banged up in the ring. The episode synopsis reads like this:

“Sheamus joins Ivar of The Viking Raiders for a yoga workout! With more than 20 years in sports-entertainment and having trained WWE Superstars like Kofi Kingston and Tommaso Ciampa, Ivar believes that yoga has been an amazing addition to his regiment to keep himself healthy and flexible.”

Below is the full episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.