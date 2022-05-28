Jack Evans made an appearance on PWPonderings Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed his disappointment with a specific match against Kenny Omega in November 2019 (h/t Fightful):

“There is one specific match. I was super disappointed with my match with Kenny Omega because I had gotten so lazy and out of shape, we actually had to cut out so much and I didn’t perform like I should have. That was a goal I didn’t meet. That really should have been a breakout performance that I wasn’t in the proper shape at all. I got so blown up. That’s a regret. The only goal I had was to do more as a tag team with me and Angelico as TH2 and it never really got off the ground in the way I wanted.”