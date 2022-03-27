AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Complex Unsanctioned about a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including who her dream matches would be against, and who is on her wrestling Mount Rushmore. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reveals her wrestling Mount Rushmore:

“Chyna, yes. Jazz is freaking amazing. The Rock, I think everybody loves The Rock. And right now, Bryan Danielson. Bryan is f-cking awesome, guys. Like, he’s amazing. So that’s my top four.”

Names some of her dream matches:

“The late Chyna would’ve been a dream match. We could talk about somebody who’s alive right now, Jazz would be a total dream match. If I could do inter-gender matches, probably a couple of them I would do. But if The Rock ever wanted to come over and get a piece of this and get his a– beat, I would love to get The Rock. Don’t make that clickbait, but I would love to. I’m pretty sure it’s a lot, and just having one match with him, I would learn that would take years to learn. But yeah, those are some dream matches. But the late Chyna would be the number one dream match. I probably would cry.”

Her response to fans who thought she should have gone to AEW:

“I’m indifferent about it. I think AEW, we have more hardcore wrestling fans and I think WWE is more of the glitz and glamor, which I love that. Obviously, I’m about the glitz and glamor and I could see how that would be an easier pill to swallow for fans than for me to be at such a hardcore wrestling base like AEW. But I like where I’m at. I made a choice, I stuck with my choice and I would never, ever, ever, ever get the debut that I got here at AEW if I had gone to WWE. Like, I would never. Could I have been more polished? Maybe, I can see that. But I would have never had a debut like that. I would have never gotten the push I got. Maybe in like six years because they have such a cookie-cutter system and I would have never been emerged until someone was either pushed out, or something happened. And that’s how you have to look at things. I felt accepted. It was great that I had the opportunity to go there, but I also had the choice. I would have never got a better opportunity than me coming to AEW. So I think I’m very good where I’m at. I’m homegrown talent and I take a lot of pride in that.”

