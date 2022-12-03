AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter and revealed that she did her first voice-over project for a huge animated show, but doesn’t specify which at this time. Her full tweet reads, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”

The House of Black’s Brody King also took to Twitter recently, where he comments on the path of destruction left by the group on last night’s Rampage. He writes, “Picking our teeth with their bones.”