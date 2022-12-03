AEW star Stokely Hathaway was the latest guest to appear on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where the leader of The Firm discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on being a manager and how his character is great influenced by comedy legends like Bernie Mac and Robin Harris. Highlights from Hathaway’s interview can be found below.

On his influences as a manager and how he hopes to be the dressing on the salad:

I’ll be honest with you; I watch a lot of comedy. So one of my biggest influences is, I would say, Robin Harris, Bernie Mac because I look at being a manager as a character. So you’re kind of just like the dressing on the salad, right? And the salad is like whoever you are managing, so that’s how I look at it. And obviously, I have some wrestling influences. But to me, it’s like comedy. It’s like a lot of improv. Wayne Brady is probably another influence, and he dropped the great r&b album, which no one talks about.

Talks the importance of keeping his own space:

Yeah, I think a lot of people take it personally. The one thing that I have realized, like the past, I would say, four months, a year, whatever. Like I’ve gotten increasingly more isolated. And I think a lot of people have taken that the wrong way,” Stokely Hathaway said. “And it’s not a personal thing. It’s just like, I need to keep my own peace. Same thing with like, text messaging or DMs, I’m sure some people go, oh well, I’ve messaged this guy, and he hasn’t responded. And I think at this point, the most important thing is my peace, and I know it may sound cliche, but screw it. I would say one of the biggest things that has helped me is Islam, and that is about peace, you know, eternal peace and making sure that you give that same energy out to other people.

