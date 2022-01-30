AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined the Grapsody podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how she hopes to one day share the ring with WWE’s Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview are below.

Would love to have a matchup with Bianca Belair:

It would be great being that Mark Henry has been the one to find both of us. It would be phenomenal. If that ever happens, I’d be the first to sign up. I don’t know if that’ll happen with everything politically that goes on with wrestling, but I would love it. To have another strong woman, another strong black woman in the ring with me, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to make money matches and dream matches where little black girls can be like,’ Damn, this is crazy!’

Says that a match like that would be for the culture: