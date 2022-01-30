According to PW Insider, season two of the Starz wrestling-based television series Heels will begin filming this March in Georgia.
The report adds that the actors in the show are already on location, and have been training for the show’s return. This includes the top billed Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. Season one featured cameos from the likes of AEW superstar CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
The Rotten Tomatoes description for the series reads:
“Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.