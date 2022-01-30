WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was a recent guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to discuss her current run with the company, and how she feels being a new mother. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she feels like she’s really hitting her stride in WWE:

I feel like I’m hitting my stride. I’m having more fun now than I ever have. I think that it’s many reasons. I have more freedom and I’m having fun with that. I think I’m a little bit more confident. Also one thing, and I think the biggest thing is, it’s not everything in my life right now. So wrestling used to be everything in my life that if anything went wrong, I would just focus and dwell on it until my head would explode. It would just become this, this constant anxiety. Now, I don’t have time to do that, I’ve got something more important. Once I’m done, I have to go back and be a mom and I can think about [wrestling] for a while when she’s gone to bed. But, I have to ultimately concentrate on something else.

Says being a mom is the best experience she’s ever had:

Being a mom is great. Oh my god, it’s way better than I ever thought it was going to be. Oh, my God, I was terrified. Before, I was terrified. You know, it’s like, ‘Everything’s gone. My freedom, my life is over. I don’t Am I gonna be able to pick up where I left off? Am I going to be able to get back in shape?’ All of these things that you worry about. ‘Am I going to be a good mother? Like, what if I don’t bond with her?’ All these things, but she’s the best. I smile every day because of her. We take her on the road everywhere with us. I don’t really sleep but I just drink more coffee, and yeah, just got the best of both worlds now and it makes everything better.

Broken Skull Sessions can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock.

